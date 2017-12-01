Annie Mac's Hottest Record of the Year 2017
Listen to Annie Mac's top 40 Hottest Records of the Year 2017. More from Annie Mac.
Last updated: 1 Dec 2017Tracks: 40
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
1-10
The Man The Killers
Wall Of Glass Liam Gallagher
Can't Do Everything Everything
Lights Out Royal Blood
Green Light Lorde
Beautifully Unconventional Wolf Alice
Everything Now Arcade Fire
Big Picture London Grammar
Found What I've Been Looking For Tom Grennan
Big For Your Boots Stormzy
Midnight Jessie Ware
Don't Kill My Vibe Sigrid
(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano Sampha
Burns George FitzGerald
Loving Is Easy Rex Orange County
Play Marmozets
On My Mind Disciples
Vale Bicep
Ask Flipz (feat. Stormzy) Krept & Konan
21-30
The Sky Is A Neighborhood Foo Fighters
rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) Post Malone
Lemon N*E*R*D & Rihanna
No Words (feat. MoStack) Dave
Little Of Your Love HAIM
KMT (feat. Giggs) Drake
DNA. Kendrick Lamar
Boys Charli XCX
Chanel Frank Ocean
Chasing Highs ALMA
31-40
Hurtin' Me (feat. French Montana) Stefflon Don
Teenage Fantasy Jorja Smith
Lust For Life (feat. The Weeknd) Lana Del Rey
Common Sense J Hus
Bad And Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) Migos
Linguo (feat. Donae’o) Giggs
I Win (feat. Skepta) Lethal Bizzle
I Call The Shots (feat. Jme) Wiley
Better (feat. Stefflon Don) Lil Yachty