Image for Annie Mac's Hottest Record of the Year 2017
Preview all 40 tracks
BBC Radio 1

Annie Mac's Hottest Record of the Year 2017

Listen to Annie Mac's top 40 Hottest Records of the Year 2017. More from Annie Mac.

Last updated: 1 Dec 2017Tracks: 40

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more

1-10

  • The Man The Killers
  • Wall Of Glass Liam Gallagher
  • Can't Do Everything Everything
  • Lights Out Royal Blood
  • Cola CamelPhat & Elderbrook
  • Green Light Lorde
  • Beautifully Unconventional Wolf Alice
  • Everything Now Arcade Fire
  • Big Picture London Grammar
  • Found What I've Been Looking For Tom Grennan
  • Big For Your Boots Stormzy
  • Midnight Jessie Ware
  • Don't Kill My Vibe Sigrid
  • (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano Sampha
  • Burns George FitzGerald
  • Loving Is Easy Rex Orange County
  • Play Marmozets
  • On My Mind Disciples
  • Vale Bicep
  • Ask Flipz (feat. Stormzy) Krept & Konan

21-30

  • The Sky Is A Neighborhood Foo Fighters
  • rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) Post Malone
  • Lemon N*E*R*D & Rihanna
  • No Words (feat. MoStack) Dave
  • Little Of Your Love HAIM
  • KMT (feat. Giggs) Drake
  • DNA. Kendrick Lamar
  • Boys Charli XCX
  • Chanel Frank Ocean
  • Chasing Highs ALMA

31-40

  • Hurtin' Me (feat. French Montana) Stefflon Don
  • Teenage Fantasy Jorja Smith
  • Lust For Life (feat. The Weeknd) Lana Del Rey
  • Common Sense J Hus
  • Bad And Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) Migos
  • Rollin Calvin Harris, Khalid & Future
  • Linguo (feat. Donae’o) Giggs
  • I Win (feat. Skepta) Lethal Bizzle
  • I Call The Shots (feat. Jme) Wiley
  • Better (feat. Stefflon Don) Lil Yachty
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists