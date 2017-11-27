Image for 6 Music Recommends: Albums of the Year 2017
BBC Radio 6 Music

6 Music Recommends: Albums of the Year 2017

Selections from each of BBC Radio 6 Music's definitive albums of 2017. >More on the Albums of the Year<.

Last updated: 27 Nov 2017Tracks: 20

  • Them Changes Thundercat
  • Show You The Way (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins) Thundercat
  • In Cold Blood alt-J
  • Pleader alt-J
  • Blood On Me Sampha
  • (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano Sampha
  • Ballad of the Dying Man Father John Misty
  • Total Entertainment Forever Father John Misty
  • Holiday Destination Nadine Shah
  • Out The Way Nadine Shah
  • Well Done IDLES
  • Rachel Khoo IDLES
  • Over Everything Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
  • Continental Breakfast Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
  • Little Bird Tom Williams
  • Get High Tom Williams
  • Shark Smile Big Thief
  • Mary Big Thief
  • Motion Sickness Phoebe Bridgers
  • Smoke Signals Phoebe Bridgers
