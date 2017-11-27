6 Music Recommends: Albums of the Year 2017
Selections from each of BBC Radio 6 Music's definitive albums of 2017. >More on the Albums of the Year<.
Last updated: 27 Nov 2017Tracks: 20
Tracks
Them Changes Thundercat
Show You The Way (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins) Thundercat
In Cold Blood alt-J
Pleader alt-J
Blood On Me Sampha
(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano Sampha
Ballad of the Dying Man Father John Misty
Total Entertainment Forever Father John Misty
Holiday Destination Nadine Shah
Out The Way Nadine Shah
Well Done IDLES
Rachel Khoo IDLES
Over Everything Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
Continental Breakfast Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
Little Bird Tom Williams
Get High Tom Williams
Shark Smile Big Thief
Mary Big Thief
Motion Sickness Phoebe Bridgers
Smoke Signals Phoebe Bridgers