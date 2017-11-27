Image for Lullabies for the Modern Mum
Lullabies for the Modern Mum

BBC Radio 5 live’s #mumtakeover presents specially curated tracks for modern mums (and their children) to wind down at the end of a long day or the start of a broken night. More from 5 live's #mumtakeover.

Last updated: 27 Nov 2017Tracks: 15

Rochelle Humes – Singer and TV Presenter

  • Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK) Stormzy
  • Be The One Dua Lipa
  • Wasting My Young Years London Grammar

Nemone – BBC 6 Music Presenter

  • For Emma Bon Iver
  • Into My Arms Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
  • Apple Blossom The White Stripes

Anna Foster – 5 live Presenter

  • At The River Groove Armada
  • Clair de Lune Claude Debussy
  • Destiny Zero 7

Neev Spencer – DJ and Broadcaster

  • When You're Smiling and Astride Me Father John Misty
  • Cloudbusting Kate Bush
  • Somebody Else The 1975

Giovanna Fletcher – Author and Blogger

  • Somewhere Over The Rainbow Israel Kamakawiwo'ole
  • Edelweiss Julie Andrews
  • Unchained Melody The Righteous Brothers
