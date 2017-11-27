Lullabies for the Modern Mum
BBC Radio 5 live’s #mumtakeover presents specially curated tracks for modern mums (and their children) to wind down at the end of a long day or the start of a broken night. More from 5 live's #mumtakeover.
Rochelle Humes – Singer and TV Presenter
Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK) Stormzy
Be The One Dua Lipa
Wasting My Young Years London Grammar
Nemone – BBC 6 Music Presenter
For Emma Bon Iver
Into My Arms Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Apple Blossom The White Stripes
Anna Foster – 5 live Presenter
At The River Groove Armada
Clair de Lune Claude Debussy
Destiny Zero 7
Neev Spencer – DJ and Broadcaster
When You're Smiling and Astride Me Father John Misty
Cloudbusting Kate Bush
Somebody Else The 1975
Giovanna Fletcher – Author and Blogger
Somewhere Over The Rainbow Israel Kamakawiwo'ole
Edelweiss Julie Andrews
Unchained Melody The Righteous Brothers