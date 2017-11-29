Image for BBC Music Sound Of 2018
BBC Music Sound Of 2018

Listen to tracks by the artists on the Sound Of 2018 longlist. See the list: bbc.co.uk/soundof2018.

Last updated: 29 Nov 2017

  • Dye My Hair ALMA
  • Ocean Eyes Billie Eilish
  • Shade IAMDDB
  • Cathedral Jade Bird
  • Young, Dumb and Broke Khalid
  • Bruises Lewis Capaldi
  • Baby Luv Nilüfer Yanya
  • Addison Lee (Peng Ting Called Maddison) Not3s
  • New Year's Eve Pale Waves
  • Loving Is Easy Rex Orange County
  • Play God Sam Fender
  • Strangers Sigrid
  • Something For Your M.I.N.D. Superorganism
  • Leave A Light On Tom Walker
  • Raingurl Yaeji
  • Rihanna Yxng Bane
  • Chasing Highs ALMA
  • Bellyache Billie Eilish
  • Pause IAMDDB
  • Something American Jade Bird
  • Location Khalid
  • Fade Lewis Capaldi
  • Keep On Calling Nilüfer Yanya
  • Aladdin Not3s
  • There's A Honey Pale Waves
  • Best Friend Rex Orange County
  • Start Again Sam Fender
  • Don't Kill My Vibe Sigrid
  • It's All Good Superorganism
  • Heartland Tom Walker
  • Drink I'm Sippin' On Yaeji
  • Fine Wine Yxng Bane
