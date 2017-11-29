BBC Music Sound Of 2018
Listen to tracks by the artists on the Sound Of 2018 longlist. See the list: bbc.co.uk/soundof2018.
Last updated: 29 Nov 2017Tracks: 32
Tracks
-
Dye My Hair ALMA
-
Ocean Eyes Billie Eilish
-
Shade IAMDDB
-
Cathedral Jade Bird
-
Young, Dumb and Broke Khalid
-
Bruises Lewis Capaldi
-
Baby Luv Nilüfer Yanya
-
Addison Lee (Peng Ting Called Maddison) Not3s
-
New Year's Eve Pale Waves
-
Loving Is Easy Rex Orange County
-
Play God Sam Fender
-
Strangers Sigrid
-
Something For Your M.I.N.D. Superorganism
-
Leave A Light On Tom Walker
-
Raingurl Yaeji
-
Rihanna Yxng Bane
-
Chasing Highs ALMA
-
Bellyache Billie Eilish
-
Pause IAMDDB
-
Something American Jade Bird
-
Location Khalid
-
Fade Lewis Capaldi
-
Keep On Calling Nilüfer Yanya
-
Aladdin Not3s
-
There's A Honey Pale Waves
-
Best Friend Rex Orange County
-
Start Again Sam Fender
-
Don't Kill My Vibe Sigrid
-
It's All Good Superorganism
-
Heartland Tom Walker
-
Drink I'm Sippin' On Yaeji
-
Fine Wine Yxng Bane