Arena: American Epic - Highway 61 Playlist

A musical journey from New Orleans in the South to Duluth in the far North, birthplace of Bob Dylan. Features music from The Routes of Roots - a series of exclusive films accompanying Arena: American Epic.

Last updated: 19 May 2017Tracks: 9

  • Highway 61 Revisited Bob Dylan
  • Petite Fleur Sidney Bechet & Claude Luter Orchestra
  • My Feet Can't Fail Me Now The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
  • Slippin' And Slidin' Little Richard
  • End of the Road Jerry Lee Lewis
  • St. Louis Blues Bessie Smith
  • Heartbreak Hotel Elvis Presley
  • St. Louis Blues Chuck Berry
  • With God On Our Side Bob Dylan

