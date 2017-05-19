Arena: American Epic - Highway 61 Playlist
A musical journey from New Orleans in the South to Duluth in the far North, birthplace of Bob Dylan. Features music from The Routes of Roots - a series of exclusive films accompanying Arena: American Epic.
Last updated: 19 May 2017
Tracks
Highway 61 Revisited Bob Dylan
Petite Fleur Sidney Bechet & Claude Luter Orchestra
My Feet Can't Fail Me Now The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Slippin' And Slidin' Little Richard
End of the Road Jerry Lee Lewis
St. Louis Blues Bessie Smith
Heartbreak Hotel Elvis Presley
St. Louis Blues Chuck Berry
With God On Our Side Bob Dylan