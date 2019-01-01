BBC Classical
Refresh your day with a great selection of classical music, updated each and every week by the team at Radio 3.
Last updated: 18 hours agoTracks: 50
Tracks
March past of the kitchen utensils (The Wasps) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra & Ralph Vaughan Williams
Mlada (Procession of the Nobles) Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, John Williams & Boston Pops Orchestra
Arrival of the Guests (Romeo and Juliet) Sergei Prokofiev, San Francisco Symphony & Michael Tilson Thomas
Prelude and Fugue in C minor BWV 847 Johann Sebastian Bach & Sir András Schiff
Well-Tempered Clavier Book 1: Prelude No.1 in C major Johann Sebastian Bach & Sir András Schiff
Prelude and Fugue in C major, Op 87 No 1 Дмитрий Дмитриевич Шостакович & Alexander Melnikov
Humoresque in G flat major, Op 101 No 7 Antonín Dvořák & Radoslav Kvapil
Piano Quintet in G minor, Op 57 (3rd mvt) Dmitri Shostakovich, Igor Uryash & St. Petersburg String Quartet
Piano Quintet No 2 in A major, Op 81 (3rd mvt) Antonín Dvořák, Stefan Vladar & Jerusalem Quartet
Quartettsatz in C minor, D 703 Franz Schubert & Takács Quartet
Ebony Concerto Igor Stravinsky, Benny Goodman & Columbia Jazz Combo
Prelude, Fugue and Riffs Leonard Bernstein, Benny Goodman, Columbia Jazz Combo & Leonard Bernstein
Sir Roger de Coverley - Christmas Dance Frank Bridge, BBC National Orchestra of Wales & Richard Hickox
Here is the little door (Three Carol-anthems) Herbert Howells, Choir of New College Oxford & Edward Higginbottom
A New Year Carol Benjamin Britten, The Cambridge Singers & John Rutter
Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op.65 No.6 Edvard Grieg & Alice Sara Ott
Finch'han dal vino (Don Giovanni) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
An Orkney Wedding, with Sunrise Peter Maxwell Davies, George McIlwham & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
A blacksmith courted me (11 Folk-songs from Sussex) George Butterworth, Iain Burnside & Roderick Williams
Les Barricades Mysterieuses François Couperin & Blandine Verlet
Air with 5 variations, 'The Harmonious Blacksmith' (Suite in E major) George Frideric Handel & Trevor Pinnock
Forest Murmurs (Siegfried) Richard Wagner, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Erich Leinsdorf
Also Sprach Zarathustra Richard Strauss, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Karl Böhm
The Pines of Rome (final movement: 'I Pini della via Appia') Ottorino Respighi, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Riccardo Muti
Dreame; A Toye (Six Dances by Giles Farnaby) Giles Farnaby & Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
The Musical Snuff Box, Op 32 Anatoly Konstantinovich Lyadov & Olga Kern
Le magasin de jouets (La boite a joujoux compl Caplet) Claude Debussy, Lyon Opera Orchestra & Jun Märkl
Cantata no. 147 (BWV.147), Pt 2, no.10; Jesus bleibet meine Freude Johann Sebastian Bach, Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Sir David Willcocks, Neville Marriner & Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
"Jauchzet, frohlocket!" – opening chorus from Christmas Oratorio Johann Sebastian Bach
Siegfried Idyll Richard Wagner, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra & Bernard Haitink
Der Blaue Vogel - incidental music Bamberg S O., Engelbert Humperdinck & Karl Anton Rickenbacher
White Scenery (Winter) [The Seasons] Peteris Vasks & Alessandro Stella
King Arthur, Act III: 'What power art thou' from the Frost Scene Stephen Varcoe, Henry Purcell, English Baroque Soloists & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
Le Quattro Stagioni: Concerto no. 4 L'Inverno - Winter Op. 8 No. 4 RV 297 Antonio Vivaldi, Rachel Podger & Brecon Baroque
The Nutcracker (Coffee - Arabian Dance) Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Sir Simon Rattle
Dance of the Seven Veils (Salome) Richard Strauss, London Philharmonic Orchestra & Vladimir Jurowski
Anitra's Dance (Peer Gynt Suite No 1, Op 46) San Francisco Symphony, Edvard Grieg & Herbert Blomstedt
Ritual dances from 'The midsummer marriage' for orchestra (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales & Richard Hickox) Sir Michael Tippett, BBC National Orchestra of Wales & Richard Hickox
Ritual Fire Dance (El amor brujo) Manuel de Falla, Orquesta Sinfónica Simón Bolívar, Eduardo Mata & Marta Senn
Serenity (O Magnum Mysterium) Ola Gjeilo, Guy Johnston, Choir of King’s College, Cambridge & Stephen Cleobury
On an Overgrown Path, Bk.1 (Our Evenings) Leos Janáček & Charles Owen
Rondo in G minor, Op 94 Raphael Wallfisch & Antonín Dvořák
Adagio in C for Glass Harmonica K356 Thomas Bloch & Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Nutcracker (Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy) Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Sir Simon Rattle & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Beni Mora - oriental suite (Op.29`1); no.3; In the street of the Ouled Nails (Finale) Gustav Holst, BBC Philharmonic & Sir Andrew Davis
The Story of the Kalendar Prince (Sheherazade) Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Maria Larionoff, Gerard Schwarz & Seattle Symphony
Songs My Mother Taught Me Charles Ives, Tan Crone & Roberta Alexander
Cello sonata in G minor Op.19; 3rd movement, Andante Sergei Rachmaninov, Leonard Elschenbroich & Alexei Grynyuk