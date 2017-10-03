Image for Tom Robinson's 10 Years of BBC Music Introducing
Tom Robinson's 10 Years of BBC Music Introducing

6 Music's Tom Robinson picks 10 of his favourite acts who have been championed by BBC Music Introducing - one for each year since its launch in 2007. More from Introducing.

Last updated: 3 Oct 2017

  • Austere The Joy Formidable
  • Concrete The October Game
  • New Dimensions In Sound Public Service Broadcasting
  • You Need Better Lanterns on the Lake
  • Big Things Fiction
  • Aching Bones Nadine Shah
  • Fever Boy Femme
  • Lost In Translation India Electric Co.
  • Cosmic ThisisDA
  • Glass House Austerity

