Radio 1's Teen Awards 2017

Get ready for the party with music from all the acts set to perform at Radio 1's Teen Awards 2017. Find out more.

Last updated: 6 Oct 2017Tracks: 14

  • I Will Never Let You Down Rita Ora
  • All Night The Vamps & Matoma
  • Be The One Dua Lipa
  • Crying In The Club Camila Cabello
  • Strip That Down (feat. Quavo) Liam Payne
  • Middle Of The Night The Vamps & Martin Jensen
  • Havana (feat. Young Thug) Camila Cabello
  • R.I.P. (feat. Tinie Tempah) Rita Ora
  • New Rules Dua Lipa
  • Get Low Zedd & Liam Payne
  • Bad Things (feat. Camila Cabello) Machine Gun Kelly
  • Scared to Be Lonely Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
  • Wake Up The Vamps
  • Your Song Rita Ora

