Radio 1's Teen Awards 2017
Get ready for the party with music from all the acts set to perform at Radio 1's Teen Awards 2017. Find out more.
Last updated: 6 Oct 2017Tracks: 14
Tracks
I Will Never Let You Down Rita Ora
All Night The Vamps & Matoma
Be The One Dua Lipa
Crying In The Club Camila Cabello
Strip That Down (feat. Quavo) Liam Payne
Middle Of The Night The Vamps & Martin Jensen
Havana (feat. Young Thug) Camila Cabello
R.I.P. (feat. Tinie Tempah) Rita Ora
New Rules Dua Lipa
Get Low Zedd & Liam Payne
Bad Things (feat. Camila Cabello) Machine Gun Kelly
Scared to Be Lonely Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
Wake Up The Vamps
Your Song Rita Ora