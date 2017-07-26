Image for Radio 1 in Ibiza 2017
BBC Radio 1

Radio 1 in Ibiza 2017

Annie Mac, Pete Tong, MistaJam and Danny Howard have chosen the ultimate soundtrack for an epic summer on the White Isle. More from Radio 1 in Ibiza 2017

Last updated: 26 Jul 2017Tracks: 40

Chosen by Annie Mac

  • Intro Alan Braxe & Fred Falke
  • You Don't Know Me (feat. Duane Harden) Armand van Helden
  • Sing It Back Moloko
  • Professional Widow (Armand's Star Trunk Funkin' Mix) Tori Amos
  • Good Life Inner City
  • Finder Ninetoes
  • The Latin Track Melé
  • Magalenha The Golden Boy
  • Surrender Gerd Janson & Shan
  • Hell To The Liars (Kolsch Remix) London Grammar

Chosen by Pete Tong

  • The Basement Is Burning Marquis Hawkes
  • Thinking of You (feat. Camille Safiya) Serge Devant & Damiano
  • Age of Love (Soloman Renaissance Remix) Age of Love
  • Duo Teser
  • Like It Or Not (Joris Voorn Mix) Bob Moses
  • Red Sky Tale of Us
  • Tempest (Adam Port Europa Remix) Lessons
  • Halcyon Dee Montero
  • Chameleon (Melé Remix) Pnau
  • Hate KDA

Chosen by Danny Howard

  • Cola CamelPhat & Elderbrook
  • Down With Tha Waze & Odyssey
  • Cold Heart Dusky
  • Burnin' Up Friend Within x Kideko
  • What's Going On Denney & Mekon
  • Hot Natured Benediction
  • Man With The Red Face Laurent Garnier
  • Dennis Ferrer Hey Hey
  • Your Love (feat. Jamie Principle) Frankie Knuckles
  • Around (Solomon Remix) Noir & Haze

Chosen by MistaJam

  • Pasilda (Knee Deep Club Mix) Afro Medusa
  • House & Pressure Route 94
  • Tribesman Solardo
  • The Groovy Cat PAWSA
  • Shake It Purple Disco Machine
  • The Renegade Friend Within
  • Work It Out Karizma
  • Tribalist (Original Mix) iLL BLU
  • Strings Of Life (Danny Krivit Re-Edit) Soul Central
  • Get Get Down Paul Johnson
