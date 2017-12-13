Image for Sounds Like Friday Night
Sounds Like Friday Night

Your soundtrack to Friday nights with all the biggest artists - Sounds Like Friday Night - BBC One, 19:30 every Friday.

Last updated: 13 Dec 2017Tracks: 40

Episode 6

  • Homesick Dua Lipa
  • As You Are Rag’n’Bone Man
  • New Rules Dua Lipa
  • Decline RAYE & Mr. Eazi
  • Ill Ray (The King) Kasabian
  • Ready to Go Hurts

Episode 5

  • Strangers Sigrid
  • Guilty Paloma Faith
  • I'll Be Gentle (feat. John Legend) Paloma Faith
  • How Did We Get So Dark? Royal Blood
  • Anywhere Rita Ora

Episode 4

  • Royal Highness Tom Grennan
  • Ciao Adios Anne-Marie
  • I Know You (feat. Bastille) Craig David
  • Found What I've Been Looking For Tom Grennan
  • Heavy Anne‐Marie
  • The Man The Killers
  • Heartline Craig David

Episode 3

  • Instruction (feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don) Jax Jones
  • Hurtin' Me (feat. French Montana) Stefflon Don
  • Heartbeat Plan B
  • Taken A Tumble Stereophonics
  • Stay Too Long Plan B
  • Caught By The Wind Stereophonics
  • Tell Me You Love Me Demi Lovato

Episode 2

  • Bedroom Floor Liam Payne
  • Finders Keepers (feat. Kojo Funds) Mabel
  • Hell To The Liars London Grammar
  • Bop N Keep It Dippin Dizzee Rascal
  • Who Am I London Grammar
  • Strip That Down (feat. Quavo) Liam Payne
  • What About Us Pink

Episode 1

  • If I'm Lucky Jason Derulo
  • Midnight Jessie Ware
  • Alone Jessie Ware
  • How Long Charlie Puth
  • Attention Charlie Puth
  • Run Foo Fighters
  • Suttin Like That Kurupt FM
  • Want To Want Me Jason Derulo
