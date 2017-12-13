Sounds Like Friday Night
Your soundtrack to Friday nights with all the biggest artists - Sounds Like Friday Night - BBC One, 19:30 every Friday.
Last updated: 13 Dec 2017Tracks: 40
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Episode 6
Homesick Dua Lipa
As You Are Rag’n’Bone Man
New Rules Dua Lipa
Decline RAYE & Mr. Eazi
Ill Ray (The King) Kasabian
Ready to Go Hurts
Episode 5
Strangers Sigrid
Guilty Paloma Faith
I'll Be Gentle (feat. John Legend) Paloma Faith
How Did We Get So Dark? Royal Blood
Anywhere Rita Ora
Episode 4
Royal Highness Tom Grennan
Ciao Adios Anne-Marie
I Know You (feat. Bastille) Craig David
Found What I've Been Looking For Tom Grennan
Heavy Anne‐Marie
The Man The Killers
Heartline Craig David
Episode 3
Instruction (feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don) Jax Jones
Hurtin' Me (feat. French Montana) Stefflon Don
Heartbeat Plan B
Taken A Tumble Stereophonics
Stay Too Long Plan B
Caught By The Wind Stereophonics
Tell Me You Love Me Demi Lovato
Episode 2
Bedroom Floor Liam Payne
Finders Keepers (feat. Kojo Funds) Mabel
Hell To The Liars London Grammar
Bop N Keep It Dippin Dizzee Rascal
Who Am I London Grammar
Strip That Down (feat. Quavo) Liam Payne
What About Us Pink
Episode 1
If I'm Lucky Jason Derulo
Midnight Jessie Ware
Alone Jessie Ware
How Long Charlie Puth
Attention Charlie Puth
Run Foo Fighters
Suttin Like That Kurupt FM
Want To Want Me Jason Derulo