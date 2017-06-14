Image for My Most Powerful Track
My Most Powerful Track

The theme for BBC Music Day 2017 is the power of music. With this in mind, we asked some famous faces to name their most powerful track, the one that has uplifted, inspired, or helped them - or one that simply gets their toes tapping. More about BBC Music Day 2017

Last updated: 14 Jun 2017Tracks: 21

Greg James

  • Apply Some Pressure Maxïmo Park

Claudia Winkleman

  • Wonderwall Oasis

Dave Arch

Richard Blackwood

  • Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing Stevie Wonder

5AM

  • Heal The World Michael Jackson

Suzi Perry

  • No Woman, No Cry Bob Marley & The Wailers

Ana Matronic

  • I've Been Loving You Too Long (To Stop Now) Otis Redding

Richard Madeley

  • The Power Of Love Huey Lewis & The News

Julie Hesmondhalgh

  • Sit Down James

Carol Decker

  • Almost Hear You Sigh The Rolling Stones

YolanDa Brown

  • So Much Trouble In The World Bob Marley & The Wailers

Jeff Mills

  • True Duke Ellington

Jermaine Jenas

  • What's Going On Marvin Gaye

Bonnie Langford

  • Feeling Good Nina Simone

Craig Charles

  • Ball Of Confusion The Temptations

Toby Hadoke

  • Mr. Blue Sky Electric Light Orchestra

Cherylee Houston

  • (Something Inside) So Strong Labi Siffre

Louise Jameson

  • Love And Affection Joan Armatrading

Miles Kane

  • Power To The People John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band

Dan Walker

  • Birdhouse In Your Soul They Might Be Giants

Mike Read

  • Survival Yes
