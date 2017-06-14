My Most Powerful Track
The theme for BBC Music Day 2017 is the power of music. With this in mind, we asked some famous faces to name their most powerful track, the one that has uplifted, inspired, or helped them - or one that simply gets their toes tapping. More about BBC Music Day 2017
Last updated: 14 Jun 2017Tracks: 21
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Greg James
-
Apply Some Pressure Maxïmo Park
Claudia Winkleman
-
Wonderwall Oasis
Dave Arch
-
Over the Rainbow Harold Arlen, Judy Garland & Unnamed orchestra
Richard Blackwood
-
Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing Stevie Wonder
5AM
-
Heal The World Michael Jackson
Suzi Perry
-
No Woman, No Cry Bob Marley & The Wailers
Ana Matronic
-
I've Been Loving You Too Long (To Stop Now) Otis Redding
Richard Madeley
-
The Power Of Love Huey Lewis & The News
Julie Hesmondhalgh
-
Sit Down James
Carol Decker
-
Almost Hear You Sigh The Rolling Stones
YolanDa Brown
-
So Much Trouble In The World Bob Marley & The Wailers
Jeff Mills
-
True Duke Ellington
Jermaine Jenas
-
What's Going On Marvin Gaye
Bonnie Langford
-
Feeling Good Nina Simone
Craig Charles
-
Ball Of Confusion The Temptations
Toby Hadoke
-
Mr. Blue Sky Electric Light Orchestra
Cherylee Houston
-
(Something Inside) So Strong Labi Siffre
Louise Jameson
-
Love And Affection Joan Armatrading
Miles Kane
-
Power To The People John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band
Dan Walker
-
Birdhouse In Your Soul They Might Be Giants
Mike Read
-
Survival Yes