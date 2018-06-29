Image for Targo Embargo
BBC Radio 1Xtra

Targo Embargo

First plays and hot exclusives, as debuted by DJ Target on BBC Radio 1Xtra. On 1Xtra Mon - Thu at 7pm. Contains strong language.

Last updated: 29 Jun 2018Tracks: 90

28th June

  • Best Life (feat. One Acen) Hardy Caprio

27th June

  • Hit & Run Sharna Bass

26th June

  • Revolver Riddim (feat. Big Jest, Manga, Master Peace, Tommy B, Devilman, Gen, Yizzy, Faro, Kay Rico & The Grime Violinist) Star.One

25th June

  • Rudeboy Style (feat. Meridian Dan) Flowdan

21st June

  • 079ME B Young

19th June

  • Everything Nice 23 Unofficial & mowgli

18th June

  • Vows Mullally

14th June

  • Darth Vader Chip

13th June

  • Another Lifetime NAO

12th June

  • Mad Angle Che Lingo

7th June

  • EIO (feat. Hardy Caprio) One Acen

31st May

  • Emotional (feat. Kranium & Louis WSTRN) Kamille

24th May

  • Off To Work (feat. Jme) Dapz On The Map

23rd May

  • Stepped In (feat. Dizzee Rascal) LD

22nd May

  • Sherry Coco Abra Cadabra

21st May

  • 6:30 (feat. NSG) Geko

16th May

  • Oh My (feat. Ay Em) Dappy

14th May

  • Check Da Swag DonEE

10th May

  • If Only You Knew (feat. Giggs) Loick

9th May

4th May

  • Love Just Ain't Enough Kara Marni

3rd May

  • London Calling (feat. Skrapz, Avelino, Asco, Loski & AJ Tracey) GRM

2nd May

  • Baby (feat. Maleek Berry, RAY BLK & Kid Ink) Yogi

1st May

  • Block & Delete C4

30th April

  • In The Party Splurgeboys

26th April

  • Topics (feat. Ay Em, Yung Fume & Blade Brown) Nyge

25th April

  • Out Ere The Manor

24th April

  • Buss It Up (feat. Big Tobz & Deefundo) Team Salut

23rd April

  • I Fone TWO4KAY

19th April

  • Tip Pon It Sean Paul & Major Lazer

18th April

  • Everything Dead Jammz

17th April

  • All Or Nothing Naughty Boy, RAY BLK & Wyclef Jean

16th April

12th April

  • Forrest Gump Loski

11th April

  • Growing J Grrey

10th April

  • Man On Fire Doktor

9th April

  • Say It (feat. Tyler Daley) Zed Bias

3rd April

  • Lost In Paris (feat. GoldLink) Tom Misch

29th March

  • Front Left (feat. Eva Lazurus) Benny Page

28th March

  • Guns & Roses Maxsta x Inch

27th March

  • Kick Up (feat. Doctor) Milli Major

26th March

  • Gimme The Mic Coco

22nd March

  • Thi$ Y£ar Wavy Boy Smith

21st March

  • Only U Conducta

19th March

  • Bap Yizzy

14th March

  • Head Bop (feat. Rell Rock) Tru Fonix

13th March

  • Letter Back K Koke

12th March

  • Run Dirty Danger

7th March

  • Boot Saskilla & Ten Dixon

6th March

  • If Only Kojey Radical

5th March

  • Circles NFostell & Natalie Woods

1st March

  • All Night Mishlawi

28th February

  • One Way (feat. Skepta & Jesse James Solomon) Suspect

27th February

  • Power (feat. Kele Le Roc) Evil B vs. B Live

26th February

  • Birthday Cake President T

20th February

  • That's Nice Stogey & Jammz

15th February

  • Follow The Leader (feat. Jorja Smith) Maverick Sabre & George the Poet

14th February

  • Drogba Afro B

13th February

  • Nuttin Like We Eyez

12th February

  • Stats (feat. Col3trane) Ebenezer

31st January

  • My Night (feat. 070 Shake) Keys N Krates

25th January

  • Never Mine Toddla T & Rachel Foxx

22nd January

  • Water Baby Tom Misch & Loyle Carner

18th January

  • Fine Line (feat. Not3s) Mabel

15th January

  • Waved (feat. Black Josh & OG Maco) Foreign Beggars

11th January

  • Live In The Moment (feat. GoldLink) Craig David

10th January

  • Woah (feat. E. Mak) Kritz93

14th December

  • In The Morning LiTek

13th December

  • Nah (feat. Not3s) Sneakbo

12th December

  • Kingslayer VIP Dexplicit

11th December

  • Levee (Let It Break) Tiana Major9

7th December

  • Bar (feat. D Double E & Scratchy) Wiley

6th December

  • Better Than The Rest (feat. Wiley) D Double E

5th December

  • Two Fingers Dan Caplen

4th December

  • Headtop J Fresh & Lady Ice

30th November

  • Wagon Team Salut & Naira Marley

29th November

  • Show Me The Way Bobii Lewis

28th November

  • Fistful of Nothing Kiko Bun

23rd November

  • Bad (feat. Yungen, MoStack, Mr. Eazi & Not3s) Steel Banglez

22nd November

  • I'm Really Fit FTSE

21st November

20th November

  • Real Friends Isaiah Dreads

16th November

  • Ding-A-Ling Stefflon Don & Skepta

15th November

  • Pour Me Water Mr. Eazi

14th November

  • No Good For Me (ill Blu Remix) (feat. Yungen, Not3s & Jeremih) ADP

13th November

  • 1.5 Suspect

9th November

  • Donny MC (Remix) (feat. P Money & Jme) Splurgeboys

8th November

  • Oh Please (Remix) (feat. Coco, Mic Ty, Shemzy, Blay, Lioness & Tempa) Jammz

7th November

  • In The Corner (feat. Stush) Tru Fonix

6th November

  • If You Really Want Someone Jynx
