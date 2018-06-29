Targo Embargo
First plays and hot exclusives, as debuted by DJ Target on BBC Radio 1Xtra. On 1Xtra Mon - Thu at 7pm. Contains strong language.
Last updated: 29 Jun 2018Tracks: 90
Tracks
28th June
Best Life (feat. One Acen) Hardy Caprio
27th June
Hit & Run Sharna Bass
26th June
Revolver Riddim (feat. Big Jest, Manga, Master Peace, Tommy B, Devilman, Gen, Yizzy, Faro, Kay Rico & The Grime Violinist) Star.One
25th June
Rudeboy Style (feat. Meridian Dan) Flowdan
21st June
079ME B Young
19th June
Everything Nice 23 Unofficial & mowgli
18th June
Vows Mullally
14th June
Darth Vader Chip
13th June
Another Lifetime NAO
12th June
Mad Angle Che Lingo
7th June
EIO (feat. Hardy Caprio) One Acen
31st May
Emotional (feat. Kranium & Louis WSTRN) Kamille
24th May
Off To Work (feat. Jme) Dapz On The Map
22nd May
Sherry Coco Abra Cadabra
21st May
6:30 (feat. NSG) Geko
16th May
Oh My (feat. Ay Em) Dappy
10th May
If Only You Knew (feat. Giggs) Loick
9th May
4th May
Love Just Ain't Enough Kara Marni
2nd May
Baby (feat. Maleek Berry, RAY BLK & Kid Ink) Yogi
30th April
In The Party Splurgeboys
25th April
Out Ere The Manor
24th April
Buss It Up (feat. Big Tobz & Deefundo) Team Salut
23rd April
I Fone TWO4KAY
19th April
Tip Pon It Sean Paul & Major Lazer
18th April
Everything Dead Jammz
17th April
All Or Nothing Naughty Boy, RAY BLK & Wyclef Jean
16th April
Lockdown J Fresh, Predz UK, Yus Yunus & Tommi
12th April
Forrest Gump Loski
10th April
Man On Fire Doktor
9th April
Say It (feat. Tyler Daley) Zed Bias
3rd April
Lost In Paris (feat. GoldLink) Tom Misch
29th March
Front Left (feat. Eva Lazurus) Benny Page
27th March
Kick Up (feat. Doctor) Milli Major
21st March
Only U Conducta
19th March
Bap Yizzy
14th March
Head Bop (feat. Rell Rock) Tru Fonix
13th March
Letter Back K Koke
12th March
Run Dirty Danger
7th March
Boot Saskilla & Ten Dixon
6th March
If Only Kojey Radical
1st March
All Night Mishlawi
28th February
One Way (feat. Skepta & Jesse James Solomon) Suspect
26th February
Birthday Cake President T
15th February
Follow The Leader (feat. Jorja Smith) Maverick Sabre & George the Poet
14th February
Drogba Afro B
13th February
Nuttin Like We Eyez
12th February
Stats (feat. Col3trane) Ebenezer
31st January
My Night (feat. 070 Shake) Keys N Krates
25th January
Never Mine Toddla T & Rachel Foxx
22nd January
Water Baby Tom Misch & Loyle Carner
18th January
Fine Line (feat. Not3s) Mabel
15th January
Waved (feat. Black Josh & OG Maco) Foreign Beggars
11th January
Live In The Moment (feat. GoldLink) Craig David
10th January
Woah (feat. E. Mak) Kritz93
14th December
In The Morning LiTek
13th December
Nah (feat. Not3s) Sneakbo
12th December
Kingslayer VIP Dexplicit
11th December
Levee (Let It Break) Tiana Major9
7th December
Bar (feat. D Double E & Scratchy) Wiley
6th December
Better Than The Rest (feat. Wiley) D Double E
5th December
Two Fingers Dan Caplen
4th December
Headtop J Fresh & Lady Ice
30th November
29th November
Show Me The Way Bobii Lewis
28th November
Fistful of Nothing Kiko Bun
23rd November
Bad (feat. Yungen, MoStack, Mr. Eazi & Not3s) Steel Banglez
22nd November
I'm Really Fit FTSE
21st November
Krippy Kush (Remix) Farruko, Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage & Rvssian
20th November
Real Friends Isaiah Dreads
16th November
Ding-A-Ling Stefflon Don & Skepta
15th November
Pour Me Water Mr. Eazi
14th November
No Good For Me (ill Blu Remix) (feat. Yungen, Not3s & Jeremih) ADP
13th November
1.5 Suspect
9th November
Donny MC (Remix) (feat. P Money & Jme) Splurgeboys
8th November
Oh Please (Remix) (feat. Coco, Mic Ty, Shemzy, Blay, Lioness & Tempa) Jammz
7th November
In The Corner (feat. Stush) Tru Fonix
6th November
If You Really Want Someone Jynx