1Xtra Live 2017
1Xtra Live returns for 2017 with the biggest beats, bass and a line up that's pure FIRE! *Contains language that may offend.* More from BBC Radio 1Xtra Live 2017
Last updated: 6 Oct 2017Tracks: 14
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Moving Bugzy Malone
Memory Lane (feat. Tom Grennan) Bugzy Malone
Addison Lee (Peng Ting Called Maddison) Not3s
Aladdin Not3s
Friendly J Hus
Spirit J Hus
My Circle (feat. Big Tobz & Blittz) Donae’o
Black (feat. Jme & Dizzee Rascal) Donae’o
Hurtin' Me (feat. French Montana) Stefflon Don
Envy Us (feat. Abra Cadabra) Stefflon Don
Goosebumps Travis Scott
Antidote Travis Scott
Don't Bryson Tiller
Sorry Not Sorry Bryson Tiller