1Xtra Live returns for 2017 with the biggest beats, bass and a line up that's pure FIRE! *Contains language that may offend.* More from BBC Radio 1Xtra Live 2017

  • Moving Bugzy Malone
  • Memory Lane (feat. Tom Grennan) Bugzy Malone
  • Addison Lee (Peng Ting Called Maddison) Not3s
  • Aladdin Not3s
  • Friendly J Hus
  • Spirit J Hus
  • My Circle (feat. Big Tobz & Blittz) Donae’o
  • Black (feat. Jme & Dizzee Rascal) Donae’o
  • Hurtin' Me (feat. French Montana) Stefflon Don
  • Envy Us (feat. Abra Cadabra) Stefflon Don
  • Goosebumps Travis Scott
  • Antidote Travis Scott
  • Don't Bryson Tiller
  • Sorry Not Sorry Bryson Tiller

