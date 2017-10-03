Image for Jo Whiley's 10 Years of BBC Music Introducing
Jo Whiley's 10 Years of BBC Music Introducing

Radio 2's Jo Whiley picks some of her favourite acts from the last 10 years of BBC Music Introducing. More from Introducing.

Last updated: 3 Oct 2017Tracks: 10

  • Shake It Out Florence + the Machine
  • I Forget Where We Were Ben Howard
  • Spanish Sahara Foals
  • Grow Frances
  • Matilda alt-J
  • Lights Out Words Gone Bombay Bicycle Club
  • Grace Rag’n’Bone Man
  • Strong London Grammar
  • Weathered Jack Garratt
  • Damselfly (feat. Tom Misch) Loyle Carner

