Image for Later...with Jools Holland - Autumn 2017
BBC Two

Later...with Jools Holland - Autumn 2017

All the original versions of the songs performed on the Autumn 2017 series of Later... and as an added bonus we've included a selection of the original tracks performed at the extra special 25th birthday celebration. More from Later...

Last updated: 2 Nov 2017Tracks: 55

Episode 6: 31st October

  • Holy Mountain Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
  • New Rules Dua Lipa
  • You're So Cold Jools Holland, José Feliciano & Rita Wilson
  • Bofou Safou Amadou & Mariam
  • Something For Your M.I.N.D. Superorganism
  • Goose Snow Cone Aimee Mann
  • Tana Saz'iso
  • She Taught Me How To Fly Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Episode 5: 24th October

  • Caught By The Wind Stereophonics
  • Living In The City Hurray for the Riff Raff
  • Jet Plane in a Rocking Chair Richard Thompson
  • Fussin' and Fightin' Zara McFarlane
  • The Tom And Jerry Show Hiromi
  • Avalon The White Buffalo
  • Plastic Moses Sumney
  • Taken A Tumble Stereophonics

Episode 4: 17th October

  • Beautifully Unconventional Wolf Alice
  • I Gotta Praise Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
  • Normal Girl SZA
  • Mourning Sound Grizzly Bear
  • Roll and Tumble R.L. Boyce
  • Dum Surfer King Krule
  • Don't Delete The Kisses Wolf Alice
  • Happy Hour Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott

Episode 3: 10th October

  • Bones Of Saints Robert Plant & Sensational Space Shifters
  • Up All Night Beck
  • Slow Down Easy John Moreland
  • LMK Kelela
  • Mountain To Move Nick Mulvey
  • New York St. Vincent
  • New World... Robert Plant & Sensational Space Shifters
  • Devils Haircut Beck

Episode 2: 3rd October

  • The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness The National
  • Spent The Day In Bed Morrissey
  • Midnight Jessie Ware
  • Villains of Circumstance Josh Homme & Dean Fertita
  • Young, Dumb and Broke Khalid
  • Time Don't Wait Marty Stuart
  • Day I Die The National

Episode 1: 26th September

  • Wall Of Glass Liam Gallagher
  • Jupiter Benjamin Clementine
  • You Never Can Tell Elise LeGrow
  • Blue Lights Jorja Smith
  • Richard Nadia Reid
  • tonite LCD Soundsystem
  • Greedy Soul Liam Gallagher

Later 25 at the Royal Albert Hall

  • Gloria Van Morrison
  • Wild Wood Paul Weller
  • Times Like These Foo Fighters
  • Black Horse and the Cherry Tree KT Tunstall
  • Bamako Songhoy Blues
  • Jus' A Rascal Dizzee Rascal
  • Seeds Camille
  • Mona Lisa Gregory Porter
  • Tyrant (feat. Jorja Smith) Kali Uchis
