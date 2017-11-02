Later...with Jools Holland - Autumn 2017
Episode 6: 31st October
Holy Mountain Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
New Rules Dua Lipa
You're So Cold Jools Holland, José Feliciano & Rita Wilson
Bofou Safou Amadou & Mariam
Something For Your M.I.N.D. Superorganism
Goose Snow Cone Aimee Mann
Tana Saz'iso
She Taught Me How To Fly Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Episode 5: 24th October
Caught By The Wind Stereophonics
Living In The City Hurray for the Riff Raff
Jet Plane in a Rocking Chair Richard Thompson
Fussin' and Fightin' Zara McFarlane
The Tom And Jerry Show Hiromi
Avalon The White Buffalo
Plastic Moses Sumney
Taken A Tumble Stereophonics
Episode 4: 17th October
Beautifully Unconventional Wolf Alice
I Gotta Praise Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
Normal Girl SZA
Mourning Sound Grizzly Bear
Roll and Tumble R.L. Boyce
Dum Surfer King Krule
Don't Delete The Kisses Wolf Alice
Happy Hour Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
Episode 3: 10th October
Bones Of Saints Robert Plant & Sensational Space Shifters
Up All Night Beck
Slow Down Easy John Moreland
LMK Kelela
Mountain To Move Nick Mulvey
New York St. Vincent
New World... Robert Plant & Sensational Space Shifters
Devils Haircut Beck
Episode 2: 3rd October
The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness The National
Spent The Day In Bed Morrissey
Midnight Jessie Ware
Villains of Circumstance Josh Homme & Dean Fertita
Young, Dumb and Broke Khalid
Time Don't Wait Marty Stuart
Day I Die The National
Episode 1: 26th September
Wall Of Glass Liam Gallagher
Jupiter Benjamin Clementine
You Never Can Tell Elise LeGrow
Blue Lights Jorja Smith
Richard Nadia Reid
tonite LCD Soundsystem
Greedy Soul Liam Gallagher
Later 25 at the Royal Albert Hall
Gloria Van Morrison
Wild Wood Paul Weller
Times Like These Foo Fighters
Black Horse and the Cherry Tree KT Tunstall
Bamako Songhoy Blues
Jus' A Rascal Dizzee Rascal
Seeds Camille
Mona Lisa Gregory Porter
Tyrant (feat. Jorja Smith) Kali Uchis