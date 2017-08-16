Reading + Leeds 2017
BBC Music's guide to Reading and Leeds 2017, featuring songs from acts performing at this year's festival *contains language that may offend*. More from the BBC at Reading and Leeds.
Last updated: 16 Aug 2017Tracks: 50
Fire Kasabian
Blame Bastille
What You Know Two Door Cinema Club
Get Right Jimmy Eat World
Goodbye Circa Waves
Laidback Rat Boy
Take On The World You Me at Six
Luv Tory Lanez
Don't You Feel It Sub Focus & ALMA
I Win (feat. Skepta) Lethal Bizzle
Lose Yourself Eminem
Ciao Adios Anne-Marie
Ultralife Oh Wonder
Isombard Declan McKenna
Let It Burn The Orwells
Bless This Acid House Kasabian
Without Me Eminem
Run Up Major Lazer
Rotting In Vain Korn
Governed By Contagions At The Drive-In
Bad And Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) Migos
What's Wrong PVRIS
Just Tonight The Pretty Reckless
Never Be Like You Flume & Kai
Pork Soda Glass Animals
Can't Do Everything Everything
Dig Down Muse
The Isle Of Arran Loyle Carner
Loveblood Sundara Karma
Lullaby Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Move, Shake, Hide Marmozets
South Of The River Tom Misch
Uber Capitalist Death Trade Cabbage
Starlight Muse
Wall Of Glass Liam Gallagher
Charlemagne Blossoms
Whippin' Excursion Giggs
A Match Made In Heaven Architects
Wasteland Against the Current
PEACE & LOVE VANT
Want You Back HAIM
Now Or Never Halsey
Lovesick Mura Masa
Can't Go Wrong Wiley
Down By The River Milky Chance
Doing Me RAY BLK
Swim Fickle Friends
Live For The Moment The Sherlocks
Paint Me Silver Pond
Times We Had (feat. Toulouse) SG Lewis