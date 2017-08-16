Image for Reading + Leeds 2017
Preview all 50 tracks

Reading + Leeds 2017

BBC Music's guide to Reading and Leeds 2017, featuring songs from acts performing at this year's festival *contains language that may offend*. More from the BBC at Reading and Leeds.

Last updated: 16 Aug 2017Tracks: 50

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • Fire Kasabian
  • Blame Bastille
  • What You Know Two Door Cinema Club
  • Get Right Jimmy Eat World
  • Goodbye Circa Waves
  • Laidback Rat Boy
  • Take On The World You Me at Six
  • Luv Tory Lanez
  • Don't You Feel It Sub Focus & ALMA
  • I Win (feat. Skepta) Lethal Bizzle
  • Lose Yourself Eminem
  • Ciao Adios Anne-Marie
  • Ultralife Oh Wonder
  • Isombard Declan McKenna
  • Let It Burn The Orwells
  • Bless This Acid House Kasabian
  • Without Me Eminem
  • Run Up Major Lazer
  • Rotting In Vain Korn
  • Governed By Contagions At The Drive-In
  • Bad And Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) Migos
  • What's Wrong PVRIS
  • Just Tonight The Pretty Reckless
  • Never Be Like You Flume & Kai
  • Pork Soda Glass Animals
  • Can't Do Everything Everything
  • Dig Down Muse
  • The Isle Of Arran Loyle Carner
  • Loveblood Sundara Karma
  • Lullaby Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
  • Move, Shake, Hide Marmozets
  • South Of The River Tom Misch
  • Uber Capitalist Death Trade Cabbage
  • Starlight Muse
  • Wall Of Glass Liam Gallagher
  • Charlemagne Blossoms
  • Whippin' Excursion Giggs
  • A Match Made In Heaven Architects
  • Wasteland Against the Current
  • PEACE & LOVE VANT
  • Want You Back HAIM
  • Now Or Never Halsey
  • Lovesick Mura Masa
  • Can't Go Wrong Wiley
  • Down By The River Milky Chance
  • Doing Me RAY BLK
  • Swim Fickle Friends
  • Live For The Moment The Sherlocks
  • Paint Me Silver Pond
  • Times We Had (feat. Toulouse) SG Lewis
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists