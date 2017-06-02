Arena: American Epic - Loretta Lynn
The long journey of the Queen of Country Music, Loretta Lynn, from Coal Miners Daughter to the Grand Ole Opry. Features music from The Routes of Roots - a series of exclusive films accompanying Arena: American Epic.
Last updated: 2 Jun 2017Tracks: 8
Coal Miner's Daughter Loretta Lynn
Blue Moon Of Kentucky Bill Monroe
Blue Kentucky Girl (SXSW 2016) Loretta Lynn
I'm A Honky Tonk Girl Loretta Lynn
You Ain't Woman Enough To Take My Man Loretta Lynn
I Wanna Be Free Loretta Lynn
Miss Being Mrs. Loretta Lynn
You're Lookin' At Country Loretta Lynn