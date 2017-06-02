Image for Arena: American Epic - Loretta Lynn
Arena: American Epic - Loretta Lynn

The long journey of the Queen of Country Music, Loretta Lynn, from Coal Miners Daughter to the Grand Ole Opry. Features music from The Routes of Roots - a series of exclusive films accompanying Arena: American Epic.

Last updated: 2 Jun 2017Tracks: 8

  • Coal Miner's Daughter Loretta Lynn
  • Blue Moon Of Kentucky Bill Monroe
  • Blue Kentucky Girl (SXSW 2016) Loretta Lynn
  • I'm A Honky Tonk Girl Loretta Lynn
  • You Ain't Woman Enough To Take My Man Loretta Lynn
  • I Wanna Be Free Loretta Lynn
  • Miss Being Mrs. Loretta Lynn
  • You're Lookin' At Country Loretta Lynn

