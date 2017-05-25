Arena: American Epic - The Everly Brothers
Follow the musical journey of the Everly Brothers from Kentucky to the top of the charts. Features music from The Routes of Roots - a series of exclusive films accompanying Arena: American Epic.
Last updated: 25 May 2017Tracks: 10
Tracks
Kentucky The Everly Brothers
Nine Pound Hammer Merle Travis
Paradise
Matchbox Blues Blind Lemon Jefferson
Don't Let Our Love Die The Everly Brothers
Long Time Gone The Everly Brothers
Hey Good Looking Hank Williams
We're Gonna Get Married Bo Diddley
Love Is Strange The Everly Brothers
Bye Bye Love The Everly Brothers