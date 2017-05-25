Image for Arena: American Epic - Woody Guthrie
Arena: American Epic - Woody Guthrie

Trace the music and influence of perhaps America's ultimate travelling musician - Woody Guthrie. Features music from The Routes of Roots - a series of exclusive films accompanying Arena: American Epic.

Last updated: 25 May 2017Tracks: 13

  • Hard Travelin' Woody Guthrie
  • This Land Is Your Land Woody Guthrie
  • So Long It's Been Good To Know You Woody Guthrie
  • Oklahoma Hills Jack Guthrie
  • Dusty Skies Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys
  • Dust Bowl Blues Woody Guthrie
  • Pastures Of Plenty Pete Seeger
  • John Henry Sonny Terry And Brownie McGhee
  • Jesus Christ Woody Guthrie
  • This Land Is Your Land Pete Seeger
  • The Ranger's Command Woody Guthrie
  • Talkin' World War III Blues Bob Dylan
  • Song To Woody Bob Dylan

