Arena: American Epic - Woody Guthrie
Trace the music and influence of perhaps America's ultimate travelling musician - Woody Guthrie. Features music from The Routes of Roots - a series of exclusive films accompanying Arena: American Epic.
Last updated: 25 May 2017Tracks: 13
Hard Travelin' Woody Guthrie
This Land Is Your Land Woody Guthrie
So Long It's Been Good To Know You Woody Guthrie
Oklahoma Hills Jack Guthrie
Dusty Skies Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys
Dust Bowl Blues Woody Guthrie
Pastures Of Plenty Pete Seeger
John Henry Sonny Terry And Brownie McGhee
Jesus Christ Woody Guthrie
This Land Is Your Land Pete Seeger
The Ranger's Command Woody Guthrie
Talkin' World War III Blues Bob Dylan
Song To Woody Bob Dylan