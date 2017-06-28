Image for White Gold
Preview all 101 tracks
BBC Two

White Gold

All the tracks featured in BBC Two's White Gold - the story of a double-glazing showroom in Essex in the 1980s. More from the show and watch on BBC iPlayer.

Last updated: 28 Jun 2017Tracks: 101

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more

Episode 1

  • Gloria Laura Branigan
  • Steppin' Out Joe Jackson
  • Sex (Extended Club Mix) Paul Young
  • Wherever I Lay My Hat (That's My Home) Paul Young
  • Kiss On My List Hall & Oates
  • (Hey You) The Rock Steady Crew The Rock Steady Crew
  • I've Seen That Face Before (Libertango) Grace Jones
  • Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick Ian Dury & The Blockheads
  • Abracadabra Steve Miller Band
  • Move On Up The Jam
  • Out Of Touch Daryl Hall & John Oates
  • Rat Trap The Boomtown Rats
  • Brass In Pocket The Pretenders
  • Echo Beach Martha and the Muffins
  • Bette Davis Eyes Kim Carnes
  • Good Times Chic
  • The Love Cats The Cure
  • Heartbreaker Dionne Warwick
  • Young Turks Rod Stewart

Episode 2

  • Somebody's Watching Me Rockwell
  • I Can't Go For That (No Can Do) Hall & Oates
  • Pull Up To The Bumper Grace Jones
  • Rockit Herbie Hancock
  • Going Back To My Roots Odyssey
  • Don't Look Any Further Dennis Edwards & Siedah Garrett
  • Centrefold The J. Geils Band
  • Hot Legs Rod Stewart
  • Rapture Blondie
  • I Ran A Flock of Seagulls
  • Begin The Beguine Julio Iglesias
  • Love Is the Drug Roxy Music

Episode 3

  • My Life Billy Joel
  • Blue Monday New Order
  • Private Life Grace Jones
  • Love Plus One Haircut One Hundred
  • Our Lips Are Sealed Fun Boy Three
  • Mirror Man The Human League
  • Ride Like The Wind Christopher Cross
  • Me Olvidé De Vivir Julio Iglesias
  • Close (to the Edit) Art of Noise
  • It Ain't What You Do... Fun Boy Three & Bananarama
  • Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? Rod Stewart
  • So You Win Again Hot Chocolate
  • Relax Frankie Goes to Hollywood
  • Rip It Up Orange Juice
  • I Ran A Flock of Seagulls
  • Sign of the Times The Belle Stars

Episode 4

  • Cracklin' Rosie Neil Diamond
  • I Keep Forgettin' Michael McDonald
  • Pale Shelter Tears for Fears
  • White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) Grandmaster & Melle Mel
  • Jump (For My Love) The Pointer Sisters
  • Tainted Love Soft Cell
  • Give It Up KC and the Sunshine Band
  • Song For Guy Elton John
  • Land Of Make Believe Bucks Fizz
  • A Forest The Cure
  • Enola Gay Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
  • Chariots of Fire Vangelis
  • Gold Spandau Ballet
  • My Girl Madness
  • Wrapped Around Your Finger The Police
  • Waiting For A Girl Like You Foreigner

Episode 5

  • Red Light Spells Danger Billy Ocean
  • Let's Stick Together Bryan Ferry
  • Maneater Hall & Oates
  • Automatic The Pointer Sisters
  • Master Blaster (Jammin') Stevie Wonder
  • Just Can't Get Enough Depeche Mode
  • Let's Go To Bed The Cure
  • How 'Bout Us Champaign
  • Who Can It Be Now Men at Work
  • Reward The Teardrop Explodes
  • Peaches The Stranglers
  • Once In A Lifetime Talking Heads
  • Owner Of A Lonely Heart Yes
  • This is the day The The
  • Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Eurythmics
  • Cynical Girl Marshall Crenshaw
  • Night Boat To Cairo Madness
  • Poison Arrow ABC
  • The Cutter Echo & The Bunnymen
  • An Ending (Ascent) Brian Eno
  • The Message Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five

Episode 6

  • September Earth, Wind & Fire
  • Radio Ga Ga Queen
  • Celebration Kool & The Gang
  • The Killing Of Georgie Rod Stewart
  • Rio Duran Duran
  • No More Heroes The Stranglers
  • See You Depeche Mode
  • Change Tears for Fears
  • Psycho Killer Talking Heads
  • I'm Still Standing Elton John
  • Shout To The Top The Style Council
  • I Want Your Love Chic
  • Atomic Blondie
  • White Wedding Billy Idol
  • Major Tom Peter Schilling
  • La Vie En Rose Grace Jones
  • The Night Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

  • Image for Big Gold Dream
    Big Gold Dream
  • Image for The 80s
    The 80s
  • Image for The Birth of The Who
    The Birth of The Who
  • Image for Class of '96
    Class of '96

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists