White Gold
All the tracks featured in BBC Two's White Gold - the story of a double-glazing showroom in Essex in the 1980s. More from the show and watch on BBC iPlayer.
Last updated: 28 Jun 2017Tracks: 101
Tracks
Episode 1
Gloria Laura Branigan
Steppin' Out Joe Jackson
Sex (Extended Club Mix) Paul Young
Wherever I Lay My Hat (That's My Home) Paul Young
Kiss On My List Hall & Oates
(Hey You) The Rock Steady Crew The Rock Steady Crew
I've Seen That Face Before (Libertango) Grace Jones
Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Abracadabra Steve Miller Band
Move On Up The Jam
Out Of Touch Daryl Hall & John Oates
Rat Trap The Boomtown Rats
Brass In Pocket The Pretenders
Echo Beach Martha and the Muffins
Bette Davis Eyes Kim Carnes
Good Times Chic
The Love Cats The Cure
Heartbreaker Dionne Warwick
Young Turks Rod Stewart
Episode 2
Somebody's Watching Me Rockwell
I Can't Go For That (No Can Do) Hall & Oates
Pull Up To The Bumper Grace Jones
Rockit Herbie Hancock
Going Back To My Roots Odyssey
Don't Look Any Further Dennis Edwards & Siedah Garrett
Centrefold The J. Geils Band
Hot Legs Rod Stewart
Rapture Blondie
Begin The Beguine Julio Iglesias
Love Is the Drug Roxy Music
Episode 3
My Life Billy Joel
Blue Monday New Order
Private Life Grace Jones
Love Plus One Haircut One Hundred
Our Lips Are Sealed Fun Boy Three
Mirror Man The Human League
Ride Like The Wind Christopher Cross
Me Olvidé De Vivir Julio Iglesias
Close (to the Edit) Art of Noise
It Ain't What You Do... Fun Boy Three & Bananarama
Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? Rod Stewart
So You Win Again Hot Chocolate
Rip It Up Orange Juice
Sign of the Times The Belle Stars
Episode 4
Cracklin' Rosie Neil Diamond
I Keep Forgettin' Michael McDonald
Pale Shelter Tears for Fears
White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) Grandmaster & Melle Mel
Jump (For My Love) The Pointer Sisters
Tainted Love Soft Cell
Give It Up KC and the Sunshine Band
Song For Guy Elton John
Land Of Make Believe Bucks Fizz
A Forest The Cure
Enola Gay Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
Chariots of Fire Vangelis
Gold Spandau Ballet
My Girl Madness
Wrapped Around Your Finger The Police
Waiting For A Girl Like You Foreigner
Episode 5
Red Light Spells Danger Billy Ocean
Let's Stick Together Bryan Ferry
Maneater Hall & Oates
Automatic The Pointer Sisters
Master Blaster (Jammin') Stevie Wonder
Just Can't Get Enough Depeche Mode
Let's Go To Bed The Cure
How 'Bout Us Champaign
Who Can It Be Now Men at Work
Reward The Teardrop Explodes
Peaches The Stranglers
Once In A Lifetime Talking Heads
Owner Of A Lonely Heart Yes
This is the day The The
Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Eurythmics
Cynical Girl Marshall Crenshaw
Night Boat To Cairo Madness
Poison Arrow ABC
The Cutter Echo & The Bunnymen
An Ending (Ascent) Brian Eno
The Message Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
Episode 6
September Earth, Wind & Fire
Radio Ga Ga Queen
Celebration Kool & The Gang
The Killing Of Georgie Rod Stewart
Rio Duran Duran
No More Heroes The Stranglers
See You Depeche Mode
Change Tears for Fears
Psycho Killer Talking Heads
I'm Still Standing Elton John
Shout To The Top The Style Council
I Want Your Love Chic
Atomic Blondie
White Wedding Billy Idol
Major Tom Peter Schilling
La Vie En Rose Grace Jones
The Night Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons