Steve's Dog Tunes
We asked Steve the dog, star of the BBC advert, to make a playlist of his favourite paw-stomping, tail-wagging tunes, and this is what he came up with. Woof!
Last updated: 5 May 2017Tracks: 17
Tracks
Atomic Dog George Clinton
Parklife Blur
Hound Dog Elvis Presley
Chasing Pavements Adele
I Love My Dog Cat Stevens
Hey Bulldog The Beatles
Hounds Of Love Kate Bush
I Wanna Be Your Dog The Stooges
Bad To The Bone The Destroyers & George Thorogood
Sit Down James
Walking The Dog The Rolling Stones
Dog Years Maggie Rogers
Golden Retriever Super Furry Animals
Puppy Love Donny Osmond
Who Let The Dogs Out Baha Men
Bow Wow (That's My Name) (Track Masters Remix) Bow Wow
Dog Days Are Over Florence + the Machine