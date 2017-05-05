Image for Steve's Dog Tunes
Steve's Dog Tunes

We asked Steve the dog, star of the BBC advert, to make a playlist of his favourite paw-stomping, tail-wagging tunes, and this is what he came up with. Woof!

Last updated: 5 May 2017Tracks: 17

  • Atomic Dog George Clinton
  • Parklife Blur
  • Hound Dog Elvis Presley
  • Chasing Pavements Adele
  • I Love My Dog Cat Stevens
  • Hey Bulldog The Beatles
  • Hounds Of Love Kate Bush
  • I Wanna Be Your Dog The Stooges
  • Bad To The Bone The Destroyers & George Thorogood
  • Sit Down James
  • Walking The Dog The Rolling Stones
  • Dog Years Maggie Rogers
  • Golden Retriever Super Furry Animals
  • Puppy Love Donny Osmond
  • Who Let The Dogs Out Baha Men
  • Bow Wow (That's My Name) (Track Masters Remix) Bow Wow
  • Dog Days Are Over Florence + the Machine
