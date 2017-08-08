Image for BBC Introducing: Summer 2017
BBC Introducing: Summer 2017

Listen in full to tracks from the emerging UK artists performing on BBC Music Introducing's festival stages this summer!

Last updated: 8 Aug 2017Tracks: 93

Reading + Leeds Festival

  • Space, Man Alibi
  • Serious Anna Straker
  • Heavy and Ephemeral Brooke Bentham
  • 100 Times Over Cassia
  • Datod CHROMA
  • Bright Ideas Dan Stock
  • Phat Kids GINGER SNAPS
  • End Of Time Honey Lung
  • Nevermind IDER
  • Waves ISLAND
  • That Kind Of Love Low Island
  • Smoke Mosa Wild
  • Spiritual Olly Chamberlain
  • Not A Problem Penguin
  • 808s Phundo Art
  • Jelly Legs Playing House
  • Vancouver PLAZA
  • Sissy Fists Queen Zee And The Sasstones
  • Glisten RALE
  • Know Me Scott Quinn
  • No Fire Soeur
  • Sold Sugarmen
  • Dust The Golden Age of TV
  • Hang Tight Too Many T’s
  • Sold Out The Touts
  • Jooce Verschieden
  • I Watch You Will Sin for Love

Latitude Festival

  • Pwysau Adwaith
  • Spinning Top Amanda Brown & The Common Ears
  • Family Business Banwo the Poet
  • Not Waking Up Be Good
  • Fat Freddy Black Thorn
  • Kings's Barrow Fishclaw
  • Emotional Math Metal Flying Machines
  • Love Never Grows House Of Hippies
  • Bi Iona Fortune
  • Why Would I Wanna? Lisa Wright
  • Perspective Lizabett Russo
  • Eezly Lumi HD
  • Music To Plan Towns By Neil March
  • Aros O Gwmpas Omaloma
  • My Universe Piers James
  • Foday Kunda Sefo Kanuteh
  • The Knife Sink
  • Ego Solomons Garden
  • Wake Me Up Tender Central
  • Quetzalcoatl Tinderbox Orchestra
  • Julia Florida Valerie Hartzell

Glastonbury Festival

  • Hard To Love Folly Rae
  • Water Bottle Gaffa Tape Sandy
  • Uncomfortable Happy Endings
  • Miss You Josh Barry
  • Probably Keir
  • Be Safe Lulu James
  • As The World Caves In Matt Maltese
  • No Answers Onyda
  • Internet Otis Mensah
  • Stick The Knife In Palm Honey
  • Closer To You ROE
  • Control Shadowlark
  • Let Go Sody
  • In Flight (feat. Sharky) Speakman Sound
  • Johnny The Cosmics
  • Reaction The Pale White
  • Will You Be There? The Sherlocks
  • Cut and Run Tourists
  • Feathers Wild Front
  • Warrior Daughter Wildwood Kin
  • Right Away WOWH

Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull

  • American Wives Brand New Friend
  • Flex Chiedu Oraka
  • To Build A House Cosima
  • Brazil Declan McKenna
  • Don't Wait For Me FLAWES
  • Cake FREAK
  • In The Wild Haarm
  • Misty Central Jack Conman
  • Moon Krrum
  • Go Go Go LIFE
  • Tierney Terrace Loyle Carner
  • Futile Lumer
  • Troubled Love Mullally
  • Being Around Our Girl
  • There's A Honey Pale Waves
  • Views Scorpz
  • Greg's Love (feat. Bootsy Collins) Seramic
  • Jailbird Shells
  • Prey Stevie Parker
  • Double Dutch Superfood
  • Sucker The Big Moon
  • Merv The Hubbards
  • Weekend Men The Modern Strangers
  • Get Off Zuzu
