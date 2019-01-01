Sounds of the 80s Danceathon - The Playlist
Get in the mood for Sara Cox's Sounds of the 80s Red Nose Danceathon with some of the biggest hits from the decade that will be keeping her dancing! More from Radio 2's Sounds of the 80s.
Tracks: 22
Tracks
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) Whitney Houston
Let's Dance David Bowie
Flashdance... What a Feeling Irene Cara
Take On Me a‐ha
Heaven Is A Place On Earth Belinda Carlisle
Karma Chameleon Culture Club
You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) Dead or Alive
Club Tropicana Wham!
She Drives Me Crazy Fine Young Cannibals
Walking On Sunshine Katrina and the Waves
Footloose Kenny Loggins
Don't You Want Me The Human League
Walk This Way Run‐D.M.C. & Aerosmith
I Should Be So Lucky Kylie Minogue
I'm Still Standing Elton John
Searchin' (I Gotta Find A Man) Hazell Dean
A Little Respect Erasure
Wouldn't It Be Good Nik Kershaw
Gold Spandau Ballet
China In Your Hand T’Pau
Call Me Go West
Bedsitter Soft Cell