Big Gold Dream
A selection of music from BBC Two Scotland's documentary telling the near-mythical story of Glasgow's Postcard Records and, harbinger of all indie music, Edinburgh counterpart Fast Product. Big Gold Dreams. .
Last updated: 13 Apr 2017Tracks: 32
Tracks
Party Fears Two The Associates
It's Kinda Funny Josef K
Everybody's Somebody's Fool The Bluebells
Don't You Want Me The Human League
You Got The Power Win
Upwards And Onwards Orange Juice
Big Gold Dream The Fire Engines
Variation of Scene Josef K
Open Your Heart The Human League
All About You Scars
Sorry For Laughing Josef K
White Car In Germany The Associates
Sympathetic Anaesthetic Fire engines
Candyskin The Fire Engines
Gordon's Gin The Human League
Never Been In A Riot The Mekons
Get Up And Use Me The Fire Engines
Blue Boy Orange Juice
Damaged Goods Gang of Four
From Safety To Where...? Joy Division
Falling And Lauging Orange Juice
Being Boiled The Human League
Chance Meeting Josef K
Radio Drill Time Josef K
White Riot The Clash
Top Of The Pops The Rezillos
Adult/Ery Scars
Magic Pilot
Discord The Fire Engines
Boredom Buzzcocks
Horrorshow Scars
(Life) After Dark The Flowers