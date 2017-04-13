Image for Big Gold Dream
BBC Two

Big Gold Dream

A selection of music from BBC Two Scotland's documentary telling the near-mythical story of Glasgow's Postcard Records and, harbinger of all indie music, Edinburgh counterpart Fast Product. Big Gold Dreams. .

Last updated: 13 Apr 2017Tracks: 32
  • Party Fears Two The Associates
  • It's Kinda Funny Josef K
  • Everybody's Somebody's Fool The Bluebells
  • Don't You Want Me The Human League
  • You Got The Power Win
  • Upwards And Onwards Orange Juice
  • Big Gold Dream The Fire Engines
  • Variation of Scene Josef K
  • Open Your Heart The Human League
  • All About You Scars
  • Sorry For Laughing Josef K
  • White Car In Germany The Associates
  • Sympathetic Anaesthetic Fire engines
  • Candyskin The Fire Engines
  • Gordon's Gin The Human League
  • Never Been In A Riot The Mekons
  • Get Up And Use Me The Fire Engines
  • Blue Boy Orange Juice
  • Damaged Goods Gang of Four
  • From Safety To Where...? Joy Division
  • Falling And Lauging Orange Juice
  • Being Boiled The Human League
  • Chance Meeting Josef K
  • Radio Drill Time Josef K
  • White Riot The Clash
  • Top Of The Pops The Rezillos
  • Adult/Ery Scars
  • Magic Pilot
  • Discord The Fire Engines
  • Boredom Buzzcocks
  • Horrorshow Scars
  • (Life) After Dark The Flowers
