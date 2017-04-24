Glastonbury 2017
The BBC's guide to Glastonbury 2017, featuring selected songs from acts on this year's phenomenal line-up *contains language that may offend*. More from the BBC at Glastonbury.
Last updated: 24 Apr 2017Tracks: 79
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Karma Police Radiohead
-
Everlong Foo Fighters
-
Shape Of You Ed Sheeran
-
Chained To The Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley) Katy Perry
-
In The Now Barry Gibb
-
Burn The Witch Radiohead
-
Congregation Foo Fighters
-
Sing Ed Sheeran
-
Dark Horse (feat. Juicy J) Katy Perry
-
Stayin' Alive Bee Gees
-
A Violent Noise The xx
-
I Need My Girl The National
-
Many Of Horror Biffy Clyro
-
Lights Out Royal Blood
-
Big For Your Boots Stormzy
-
Good Times Chic
-
Run Up (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj) Major Lazer
-
In Cold Blood alt-J
-
Too Many Man Boy Better Know
-
Green Light Lorde
-
Cranes In The Sky Solange
-
Legend Has It Run The Jewels
-
Soothing Laura Marling
-
Me And Bobby McGee Kris Kristofferson
-
Can You Feel It The Jacksons
-
Highs & Lows Emeli Sandé
-
If I Ever Feel Better Phoenix
-
Master Pretender First Aid Kit
-
D.A.N.C.E Justice
-
Am I Wrong Anderson .Paak & ScHoolboy Q
-
The Wire HAIM
-
54-46 Was My Number Toots & The Maytals
-
Real Love Baby Father John Misty
-
Do You Realize?? The Flaming Lips
-
Hype (feat. Calvin Harris) Dizzee Rascal
-
Whiteout Warpaint
-
Lavender BADBADNOTGOOD & Kaytranada
-
Night Owl Metronomy
-
T-Shirt Weather In The Manor Kano
-
Systemagic Goldfrapp
-
B.H.S. Sleaford Mods
-
Europe Is Lost Kate Tempest
-
Can't Go Wrong Wiley
-
Them Changes Thundercat
-
Because I'm Me The Avalanches
-
Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson) Clean Bandit
-
Budapest George Ezra
-
Youth Glass Animals
-
(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano Sampha
-
Building Steam With A Grain Of Salt DJ Shadow
-
Truth Is A Beautiful Thing London Grammar
-
Home Is a Feeling Ride
-
Soubour Songhoy Blues
-
High Little Dragon
-
Hole In My Soul Kaiser Chiefs
-
Big Cat Wild Beasts
-
I Wanna Prove To You The Lemon Twigs
-
Human Rag’n’Bone Man
-
Ain’t Giving Up (feat. Sigala) Craig David
-
Fire That Burns Circa Waves
-
Ran Future Islands
-
Not a Pretty Girl Ani DiFranco & Ani DiFranco
-
Tight Up (feat. Red Rat) Nadia Rose
-
I Got You (feat. Jovi) Shaggy
-
Bad Bohemian (The Quay Sessions, 13th April 2017) British Sea Power
-
Beehive Mark Lanegan
-
Lullaby Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
-
Now Or Never Halsey
-
To Believe (feat. Moses Sumney) The Cinematic Orchestra
-
Cool Girl Tove Lo
-
Music Is The Answer Joe Goddard
-
Heart Monitor Riddim Kurupt FM
-
The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home Declan McKenna
-
The Isle Of Arran Loyle Carner
-
Undertow Lisa Hannigan
-
Wild Horses Birdy
-
One Of Us Martha Wainwright
-
Charlemagne Blossoms
-
Pool Party Julia Jacklin