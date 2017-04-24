Image for Glastonbury 2017
Glastonbury 2017

The BBC's guide to Glastonbury 2017, featuring selected songs from acts on this year's phenomenal line-up *contains language that may offend*. More from the BBC at Glastonbury.

Last updated: 24 Apr 2017Tracks: 79

  • Karma Police Radiohead
  • Everlong Foo Fighters
  • Shape Of You Ed Sheeran
  • Chained To The Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley) Katy Perry
  • In The Now Barry Gibb
  • Burn The Witch Radiohead
  • Congregation Foo Fighters
  • Sing Ed Sheeran
  • Dark Horse (feat. Juicy J) Katy Perry
  • Stayin' Alive Bee Gees
  • A Violent Noise The xx
  • I Need My Girl The National
  • Many Of Horror Biffy Clyro
  • Lights Out Royal Blood
  • Big For Your Boots Stormzy
  • Good Times Chic
  • Run Up (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj) Major Lazer
  • In Cold Blood alt-J
  • Too Many Man Boy Better Know
  • Green Light Lorde
  • Cranes In The Sky Solange
  • Legend Has It Run The Jewels
  • Soothing Laura Marling
  • Me And Bobby McGee Kris Kristofferson
  • Can You Feel It The Jacksons
  • Highs & Lows Emeli Sandé
  • If I Ever Feel Better Phoenix
  • Master Pretender First Aid Kit
  • D.A.N.C.E Justice
  • Am I Wrong Anderson .Paak & ScHoolboy Q
  • The Wire HAIM
  • 54-46 Was My Number Toots & The Maytals
  • Real Love Baby Father John Misty
  • Do You Realize?? The Flaming Lips
  • Hype (feat. Calvin Harris) Dizzee Rascal
  • Whiteout Warpaint
  • Lavender BADBADNOTGOOD & Kaytranada
  • Night Owl Metronomy
  • T-Shirt Weather In The Manor Kano
  • Systemagic Goldfrapp
  • B.H.S. Sleaford Mods
  • Europe Is Lost Kate Tempest
  • Can't Go Wrong Wiley
  • Them Changes Thundercat
  • Because I'm Me The Avalanches
  • Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson) Clean Bandit
  • Budapest George Ezra
  • Youth Glass Animals
  • (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano Sampha
  • Building Steam With A Grain Of Salt DJ Shadow
  • Truth Is A Beautiful Thing London Grammar
  • Home Is a Feeling Ride
  • Soubour Songhoy Blues
  • High Little Dragon
  • Hole In My Soul Kaiser Chiefs
  • Big Cat Wild Beasts
  • I Wanna Prove To You The Lemon Twigs
  • Human Rag’n’Bone Man
  • Ain’t Giving Up (feat. Sigala) Craig David
  • Fire That Burns Circa Waves
  • Ran Future Islands
  • Not a Pretty Girl Ani DiFranco & Ani DiFranco
  • Tight Up (feat. Red Rat) Nadia Rose
  • I Got You (feat. Jovi) Shaggy
  • Bad Bohemian (The Quay Sessions, 13th April 2017) British Sea Power
  • Beehive Mark Lanegan
  • Lullaby Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
  • Now Or Never Halsey
  • To Believe (feat. Moses Sumney) The Cinematic Orchestra
  • Cool Girl Tove Lo
  • Music Is The Answer Joe Goddard
  • Heart Monitor Riddim Kurupt FM
  • The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home Declan McKenna
  • The Isle Of Arran Loyle Carner
  • Undertow Lisa Hannigan
  • Wild Horses Birdy
  • One Of Us Martha Wainwright
  • Charlemagne Blossoms
  • Pool Party Julia Jacklin
