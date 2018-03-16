Image for The Music of the BBC Proms 2017
BBC Radio 3

The Music of the BBC Proms 2017

The BBC Proms always includes some of the world’s best loved classical music. Here’s a selection of some of the music performed during the 2017 Proms season. Find out more about the BBC Proms.

Last updated: 16 Mar 2018Tracks: 24

  • Rêveries - Passions (Symphonie fantastique) Hector Berlioz, Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
  • The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, Op.34 (Variations and fugue on a theme of Purcell) Benjamin Britten, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Simon Rattle
  • New World Symphony: Largo Antonín Dvořák
  • Enigma Variations, Op 36 (Variation 9, 'Nimrod') Edward Elgar, Colin Davis & London Symphony Orchestra
  • Morning (Peer Gynt, Op 23) Edvard Grieg, San Francisco Symphony & Herbert Blomstedt
  • Alla Hornpipe from Water Music Suite II in D major George Frideric Handel, Academy of St Martin in the Fields & Neville Marriner
  • Jupiter, Bringer of Jollity (The Planets, Op 32) Gustav Holst, London Philharmonic Orchestra & Adrian Boult
  • The Hebrides, Op 26 Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Felix Mendelssohn & Christoph von Dohnányi
  • Sinfonia concertante (K.364) in E flat major - 2nd movement; Andante Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
  • Pictures at an Exhibition Mussorgsky orch. Ravel
  • Piano Concerto No 2 in C minor, Op 18 (2nd mvt) Sergei Rachmaninov, Gary Graffman, New York Philharmonic & Leonard Bernstein
  • Scheherazade - symphonic suite, Op.35 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Leningrad Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra & Yuri Temirkanov
  • Symphony No 3 in C minor, Op 78, 'Organ Symphony' (Finale) Olivier Latry, Camille Saint-Saëns, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Christoph Eschenbach
  • String Quintet in C major, D 956 (4th mvt) Franz Schubert, Heinrich Schiff & Hagen Quartett
  • Ach Herr, dass dein lieb Engelein (St John Passion, BWV 245) Johann Sebastian Bach, Dunedin Consort & John Butt
  • Symphony no. 6 (Op.74) in B minor "Pathetique", 3rd mvt; Allegro molto vivace Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Semyon Bychkov & Czech Philharmonic
  • Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde) Richard Wagner, Margaret Price, Staatskapelle Dresden & Carlos Kleiber
  • Duo Seraphim (from Vespers 1610) Claudio Monteverdi
  • Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77: I. Allegro non troppo Johannes Brahms, Kyung-wha Chung, Vienna Philharmonic & Sir Simon Rattle
  • Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune Claude Debussy, Czech Philharmonic & Antonio Pedrotti
  • Symphony no. 6 in A minor (2nd mvt.) Gustav Mahler, Claudio Abbado & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!) Richard Rodgers, Bryn Terfel, Orchestra of Opera North & Paul Daniel
  • Harmonium: Wild Nights John Adams
  • On the Waterfront (1954) - Themes Leonard Bernstein, Leonard Bernstein & New York Philharmonic
