Hip Hop's Top 100 Highlights
The 100 biggest Hip Hop tracks of all time, based on sales and streaming, collated by 1Xtra in conjunction with the Official Charts company. *Contains language that may offend.* Listen to the full countdown on the 1Xtra website.
Last updated: 17 Apr 2017Tracks: 100
Tracks
One Dance (feat. Wizkid & Kyla) Drake
I'll Be Missing You (feat. 112) Puff Daddy & Faith Evans
Love The Way You Lie (feat. Rihanna) Eminem
Killing Me Softly With His Song Fugees
Gangsta's Paradise (feat. L.V.) Coolio
See You Again (feat. Charlie Puth) Wiz Khalifa
Lose Yourself Eminem
It's Like That Run-D.M.C. vs Jason Nevins
Can't Hold Us (feat. Ray Dalton) Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Stan (feat. Dido) Eminem
Too Good (feat. Rihanna) Drake
Dilemma (feat. Kelly Rowland) Nelly
Pass Out Tinie Tempah
Earthquake (feat. Tinie Tempah) Labrinth
Trap Queen Fetty Wap
Thrift Shop (feat. Wanz) Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
The Monster (feat. Rihanna) Eminem
Paris JAY-Z & Kanye West
Hotline Bling Drake
Hold On, We're Going Home (feat. Majid Jordan) Drake
Airplanes (feat. Hayley Williams) BoB
Gold Digger (feat. Jamie Foxx) Kanye West
Empire State Of Mind (feat. Alicia Keys) JAY Z
Stronger Kanye West
Without Me Eminem
Low (feat. T‐Pain) Flo Rida
Hey Ya! OutKast
In Da Club 50 Cent
American Boy (feat. Kanye West) Estelle
The Real Slim Shady Eminem
Written In The Stars (feat. Eric Turner) Tinie Tempah
Numb / Encore JAY-Z & Linkin Park
Take Care (feat. Rihanna) Drake
Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are) (feat. Odb & Mya) Pras Michel
Not Afraid Eminem
Fancy (feat. Charli XCX) Iggy Azalea
Number 1 (feat. N Dubz) Tinchy Stryder
Panda Desiigner
Controlla (feat. Popcaan) Drake
679 (feat. Monty) Fetty Wap
Me, Myself & I G-Eazy x Bebe Rexha
Because I Got High Afroman
212 (feat. Lazy Jay) Azealia Banks
Shut Up Stormzy
Still D.R.E. (feat. Snoop Dogg) Dr. Dre
Ready Or Not Fugees
My Name Is Eminem & Dr. Dre
The Next Episode (feat. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt & Nate Dogg) Dr. Dre
Live Your Life (feat. Rihanna) T.I.
Black Widow (feat. Rita Ora) Iggy Azalea
Changes (feat. Talent) 2Pac
All Of The Lights (feat. Rihanna) Kanye West
Jump Around House of Pain
Regulate Warren G & Nate Dogg
Feelin' Myself (feat. Miley Cyrus, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa & DJ Mustard) will.i.am
Ghetto Gospel (feat. Elton John) 2Pac
Ms Jackson OutKast
Freak Of The Week (feat. Jeremih) Krept & Konan
Smack That (feat. Eminem) Akon
Black Beatles (feat. Gucci Mane) Rae Sremmurd
Frisky (feat. Labrinth) Tinie Tempah
Lonely Akon
Crank That (Soulja Boy) Soulja Boy Tell ’Em
Black and Yellow Wiz Khalifa
Downtown Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
99 Problems JAY-Z
Ride Wit Me (feat. City Spud) Nelly
I Need A Doctor (feat. Eminem & Skylar Grey) Dr. Dre
Run This Town JAY-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West
Nothin' On You (feat. Bruno Mars) B.o.B
Holy Grail (feat. Justin Timberlake) JAY Z
Forgot About Dre (feat. Eminem) Dr. Dre
Beautiful (feat. K Offishall/C O'donis) Akon
Nasty Girl (feat. Nelly, Jagged Edge, Avery Storm & Diddy) The Notorious B.I.G
21 Seconds So Solid Crew
Same Love (feat. Mary Lambert) Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Ayo Technology (feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland) 50 Cent
Candy Shop (feat. Olivia) 50 Cent
Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem) JAY-Z
Coming Home (feat. Skylar Grey) Diddy - Dirty Money
Mockingbird Eminem
Power Kanye West
Jumpman Drake & Future
Trouble (feat. Jennifer Hudson) Iggy Azalea
Rap God Eminem
Oopsy Daisy Chip
Drop It Like It's Hot (feat. Pharrell) Snoop Dogg
Black Skinhead Kanye West
Love Lockdown Kanye West
Shut Up The Black Eyed Peas
Dry Your Eyes The Streets
I Got 5 On It Luniz
Perfect Gentleman Wyclef Jean
When I'm Gone Eminem
Don't Go (feat. Josh Kumra) Wretch 32
Hypnotize The Notorious B.I.G.
Bedrock (feat. Lloyd) Young Money
Buzzin (feat. 50 Cent) Mann
Young Forever (feat. Mr Hudson) JAY-Z