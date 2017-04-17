Image for Hip Hop's Top 100 Highlights
BBC Radio 1Xtra

Hip Hop's Top 100 Highlights

The 100 biggest Hip Hop tracks of all time, based on sales and streaming, collated by 1Xtra in conjunction with the Official Charts company. *Contains language that may offend.* Listen to the full countdown on the 1Xtra website.

Last updated: 17 Apr 2017Tracks: 100

  • One Dance (feat. Wizkid & Kyla) Drake
  • I'll Be Missing You (feat. 112) Puff Daddy & Faith Evans
  • Love The Way You Lie (feat. Rihanna) Eminem
  • Killing Me Softly With His Song Fugees
  • Gangsta's Paradise (feat. L.V.) Coolio
  • See You Again (feat. Charlie Puth) Wiz Khalifa
  • Lose Yourself Eminem
  • It's Like That Run-D.M.C. vs Jason Nevins
  • Can't Hold Us (feat. Ray Dalton) Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
  • Stan (feat. Dido) Eminem
  • Too Good (feat. Rihanna) Drake
  • Dilemma (feat. Kelly Rowland) Nelly
  • Pass Out Tinie Tempah
  • Earthquake (feat. Tinie Tempah) Labrinth
  • Trap Queen Fetty Wap
  • Thrift Shop (feat. Wanz) Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
  • The Monster (feat. Rihanna) Eminem
  • Paris JAY-Z & Kanye West
  • Hotline Bling Drake
  • Hold On, We're Going Home (feat. Majid Jordan) Drake
  • Airplanes (feat. Hayley Williams) BoB
  • Gold Digger (feat. Jamie Foxx) Kanye West
  • Empire State Of Mind (feat. Alicia Keys) JAY Z
  • Stronger Kanye West
  • Without Me Eminem
  • Low (feat. T‐Pain) Flo Rida
  • Hey Ya! OutKast
  • In Da Club 50 Cent
  • American Boy (feat. Kanye West) Estelle
  • The Real Slim Shady Eminem
  • Written In The Stars (feat. Eric Turner) Tinie Tempah
  • Numb / Encore JAY-Z & Linkin Park
  • Take Care (feat. Rihanna) Drake
  • Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are) (feat. Odb & Mya) Pras Michel
  • Not Afraid Eminem
  • Fancy (feat. Charli XCX) Iggy Azalea
  • Number 1 (feat. N Dubz) Tinchy Stryder
  • Panda Desiigner
  • Controlla (feat. Popcaan) Drake
  • 679 (feat. Monty) Fetty Wap
  • Me, Myself & I G-Eazy x Bebe Rexha
  • Because I Got High Afroman
  • 212 (feat. Lazy Jay) Azealia Banks
  • Shut Up Stormzy
  • Still D.R.E. (feat. Snoop Dogg) Dr. Dre
  • Ready Or Not Fugees
  • My Name Is Eminem & Dr. Dre
  • The Next Episode (feat. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt & Nate Dogg) Dr. Dre
  • Live Your Life (feat. Rihanna) T.I.
  • Black Widow (feat. Rita Ora) Iggy Azalea
  • Changes (feat. Talent) 2Pac
  • All Of The Lights (feat. Rihanna) Kanye West
  • Jump Around House of Pain
  • Regulate Warren G & Nate Dogg
  • Feelin' Myself (feat. Miley Cyrus, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa & DJ Mustard) will.i.am
  • Ghetto Gospel (feat. Elton John) 2Pac
  • Ms Jackson OutKast
  • Freak Of The Week (feat. Jeremih) Krept & Konan
  • Smack That (feat. Eminem) Akon
  • Black Beatles (feat. Gucci Mane) Rae Sremmurd
  • Frisky (feat. Labrinth) Tinie Tempah
  • Lonely Akon
  • Crank That (Soulja Boy) Soulja Boy Tell ’Em
  • Black and Yellow Wiz Khalifa
  • Downtown Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
  • Sucker For Pain Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, X Ambassadors, Ty Dolla $ign & Logic
  • 99 Problems JAY-Z
  • Ride Wit Me (feat. City Spud) Nelly
  • I Need A Doctor (feat. Eminem & Skylar Grey) Dr. Dre
  • Run This Town JAY-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West
  • Nothin' On You (feat. Bruno Mars) B.o.B
  • Holy Grail (feat. Justin Timberlake) JAY Z
  • Forgot About Dre (feat. Eminem) Dr. Dre
  • Beautiful (feat. K Offishall/C O'donis) Akon
  • Nasty Girl (feat. Nelly, Jagged Edge, Avery Storm & Diddy) The Notorious B.I.G
  • 21 Seconds So Solid Crew
  • Same Love (feat. Mary Lambert) Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
  • Ayo Technology (feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland) 50 Cent
  • Candy Shop (feat. Olivia) 50 Cent
  • Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem) JAY-Z
  • Coming Home (feat. Skylar Grey) Diddy - Dirty Money
  • Mockingbird Eminem
  • Power Kanye West
  • Jumpman Drake & Future
  • Trouble (feat. Jennifer Hudson) Iggy Azalea
  • Rap God Eminem
  • Oopsy Daisy Chip
  • Drop It Like It's Hot (feat. Pharrell) Snoop Dogg
  • Black Skinhead Kanye West
  • Love Lockdown Kanye West
  • Shut Up The Black Eyed Peas
  • Dry Your Eyes The Streets
  • I Got 5 On It Luniz
  • Perfect Gentleman Wyclef Jean
  • When I'm Gone Eminem
  • Don't Go (feat. Josh Kumra) Wretch 32
  • Hypnotize The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Bedrock (feat. Lloyd) Young Money
  • Buzzin (feat. 50 Cent) Mann
  • Young Forever (feat. Mr Hudson) JAY-Z
