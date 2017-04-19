Image for Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017
BBC Radio 1

Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017

Radio 1's Big Weekend is heading to Hull! Get ready with our playlist featuring music from the huge acts playing this year. *contains language that may offend*. More from Radio 1's Big Weekend

Last updated: 19 Apr 2017Tracks: 42

  • Chained To The Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley) Katy Perry
  • Re-arrange Biffy Clyro
  • Hurts Emeli Sandé
  • You're In Love With a Psycho Kasabian
  • Green Light Lorde
  • Believer Imagine Dragons
  • Say You Won't Let Go James Arthur
  • No Money Galantis
  • Ain't My Fault Zara Larsson
  • She Said Plan B
  • Bad Decisions Two Door Cinema Club
  • The Wire HAIM
  • Love Lana Del Rey
  • Take On The World You Me at Six
  • Big Picture London Grammar
  • Human Rag’n’Bone Man
  • September Song JP Cooper
  • Black Magic The Amazons
  • Waste A Moment Kings of Leon
  • Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson) Clean Bandit
  • Paris The Chainsmokers
  • Body On Me (feat. Chris Brown) Rita Ora
  • Good Grief Bastille
  • No Lie (feat. Dua Lipa) Sean Paul
  • Treat You Better Shawn Mendes
  • Big For Your Boots Stormzy
  • Touch Little Mix
  • Lights Out Royal Blood
  • 3WW alt-J
  • Tilted Christine and the Queens
  • No Sleep Twin Atlantic
  • Scared to Be Lonely Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
  • Fire That Burns Circa Waves
  • 1 Night (feat. Charli XCX) Mura Masa
  • Getaway Blossoms
  • Ciao Adios Anne-Marie
  • Roar Katy Perry
  • WALLS Kings of Leon
  • Pompeii Bastille
  • Howl Biffy Clyro
  • Shout Out To My Ex Little Mix
  • Matilda alt-J
