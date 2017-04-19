Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend is heading to Hull! Get ready with our playlist featuring music from the huge acts playing this year. *contains language that may offend*. More from Radio 1's Big Weekend
Last updated: 19 Apr 2017Tracks: 42
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Chained To The Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley) Katy Perry
Re-arrange Biffy Clyro
Hurts Emeli Sandé
You're In Love With a Psycho Kasabian
Green Light Lorde
Believer Imagine Dragons
Say You Won't Let Go James Arthur
No Money Galantis
Ain't My Fault Zara Larsson
She Said Plan B
Bad Decisions Two Door Cinema Club
The Wire HAIM
Love Lana Del Rey
Take On The World You Me at Six
Big Picture London Grammar
Human Rag’n’Bone Man
September Song JP Cooper
Black Magic The Amazons
Waste A Moment Kings of Leon
Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson) Clean Bandit
Paris The Chainsmokers
Body On Me (feat. Chris Brown) Rita Ora
Good Grief Bastille
No Lie (feat. Dua Lipa) Sean Paul
Treat You Better Shawn Mendes
Big For Your Boots Stormzy
Touch Little Mix
Lights Out Royal Blood
3WW alt-J
Tilted Christine and the Queens
No Sleep Twin Atlantic
Scared to Be Lonely Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
Fire That Burns Circa Waves
1 Night (feat. Charli XCX) Mura Masa
Getaway Blossoms
Ciao Adios Anne-Marie
Roar Katy Perry
WALLS Kings of Leon
Pompeii Bastille
Howl Biffy Clyro
Shout Out To My Ex Little Mix
Matilda alt-J