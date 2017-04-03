Image for Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson

Jamie Johnson is a boy with a dream, a boy who lives and breathes football. Listen to the soundtrack to CBBC's football-mad series Jamie Johnson right here. Jamie Johnson on CBBC.

Last updated: 3 Apr 2017Tracks: 33

Series 2: Episode 3

  • Ruby Kaiser Chiefs
  • Left Hand Free alt-J
  • Out Of Time Blur
  • Warm Foothills alt-J
  • Arabella Arctic Monkeys
  • Wide Open Space Mansun
  • Somebody To Love Queen
  • Falling Away With You Muse
  • Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
  • Blood Hands Royal Blood
  • The Cedar Room Doves
  • Bumblebeee Kasabian
  • Cum On Feel the Noize Oasis
  • Tie Your Mother Down Queen

Series 2: Episode 2

  • Don't Sit Down 'cause I've Moved Your Chair Arctic Monkeys
  • Club Foot Kasabian
  • Ares Bloc Party
  • Better Strangers Royal Blood
  • Someplace Jake Bugg
  • All My Own Stunts Arctic Monkeys
  • Intro alt-J
  • Waking Up Elastica

Series 2: Episode 1

  • Busy Earnin' Jungle
  • Figure it Out Royal Blood
  • God Put a Smile upon Your Face (feat. The Daptone Horns) Mark Ronson
  • Bad Habits The Last Shadow Puppets
  • Waterloo Sunset The Kinks
  • Burn The Witch Radiohead
  • R U Mine? Arctic Monkeys
  • Cave Song Pretty Vicious
  • Knights Of Cydonia Muse
  • Cowboys Portishead
  • Keep Yourself Alive Queen
