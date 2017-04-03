Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson is a boy with a dream, a boy who lives and breathes football. Listen to the soundtrack to CBBC's football-mad series Jamie Johnson right here. Jamie Johnson on CBBC.
Last updated: 3 Apr 2017Tracks: 33
Tracks
Series 2: Episode 3
Ruby Kaiser Chiefs
Left Hand Free alt-J
Out Of Time Blur
Warm Foothills alt-J
Arabella Arctic Monkeys
Wide Open Space Mansun
Somebody To Love Queen
Falling Away With You Muse
Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
Blood Hands Royal Blood
The Cedar Room Doves
Bumblebeee Kasabian
Cum On Feel the Noize Oasis
Tie Your Mother Down Queen
Series 2: Episode 2
Don't Sit Down 'cause I've Moved Your Chair Arctic Monkeys
Club Foot Kasabian
Ares Bloc Party
Better Strangers Royal Blood
Someplace Jake Bugg
All My Own Stunts Arctic Monkeys
Intro alt-J
Waking Up Elastica
Series 2: Episode 1
Busy Earnin' Jungle
Figure it Out Royal Blood
God Put a Smile upon Your Face (feat. The Daptone Horns) Mark Ronson
Bad Habits The Last Shadow Puppets
Waterloo Sunset The Kinks
Burn The Witch Radiohead
R U Mine? Arctic Monkeys
Cave Song Pretty Vicious
Knights Of Cydonia Muse
Cowboys Portishead
Keep Yourself Alive Queen