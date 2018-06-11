Image for The London Playlist
The London Playlist

Every week BBC Radio London’s Robert Elms asks his listeners to pick their top London tunes – tell him what you want to hear: Robert Elms, BBC Radio London, Monday-Saturday from 10am

Last updated: 11 Jun 2018

  • London Is The Place For Me Lord Kitchener
  • Wouldn't It Be Loverly Julie Andrews
  • Move It Cliff Richard & The Drifters
  • Consider Yourself Original 1960 Cast of Oliver!
  • Pop Goes The Weasel Anthony Newley
  • Walking Back To Happiness Helen Shapiro
  • Telstar The Tornadoes
  • Flash Bang Wallop Tommy Steele
  • Yeh Yeh Georgie Fame
  • Waterloo Sunset The Kinks
  • Lazy Sunday Small Faces
  • Breakfast In Bed Dusty Springfield
  • Streets Of London Ralph McTell
  • On Days Like These Matt Monro
  • Gimme Shelter The Rolling Stones
  • All Right Now Free
  • Ride a White Swan T. Rex
  • Won't Get Fooled Again The Who
  • Debris The Faces
  • You Wear It Well Rod Stewart
  • Bennie and the Jets Elton John
  • Who Knows Where The Time Goes? Sandy Denny
  • Rock A Doodle Doo Linda Lewis
  • Rock On David Essex
  • Pinball Brian Protheroe
  • Rebel Rebel David Bowie
  • Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
  • I Got The Labi Siffre
  • Pretty Vacant Sex Pistols
  • Rockin' All Over The World Status Quo
  • Wuthering Heights Kate Bush
  • (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais The Clash
  • Down In The Tube Station At Midnight The Jam
  • Silly Games Janet Kay
  • Sultans Of Swing Dire Straits
  • Up The Junction Squeeze
  • Warrior Charge Aswad
  • London Town Light of the World
  • Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick Ian Dury & The Blockheads
  • Embarassment Madness
  • Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On) Spandau Ballet
  • Electric Avenue Eddie Grant
  • West End Girls Pet Shop Boys
  • Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go Wham!
  • London Girls Chas & Dave
  • A Rainy Night In Soho The Pogues
  • Children Of The Ghetto Courtney Pine
  • Buffalo Stance Neneh Cherry
  • Keep on Movin' (feat. Caron Wheeler) Soul II Soul
  • The Only Living Boy in New Cross Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine
  • Soho Square Kirsty MacColl
  • Parklife Blur
  • London's Brilliant Parade Elvis Costello & The Attractions
  • Inner City Life Goldie
  • Dy-Na-Mi-Tee Ms. Dynamite
  • I'll See You In My Dreams Joe Brown
  • Love Is A Losing Game Amy Winehouse
  • LDN Lily Allen
  • Hometown Glory Adele
  • This Town (feat. Tippa Irie & Horseman) The Skints
