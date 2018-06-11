The London Playlist
Every week BBC Radio London’s Robert Elms asks his listeners to pick their top London tunes – tell him what you want to hear: Robert Elms, BBC Radio London, Monday-Saturday from 10am
Last updated: 11 Jun 2018
Tracks: 60
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
London Is The Place For Me Lord Kitchener
Wouldn't It Be Loverly Julie Andrews
Move It Cliff Richard & The Drifters
Consider Yourself Original 1960 Cast of Oliver!
Pop Goes The Weasel Anthony Newley
Walking Back To Happiness Helen Shapiro
Telstar The Tornadoes
Flash Bang Wallop Tommy Steele
Yeh Yeh Georgie Fame
Waterloo Sunset The Kinks
Lazy Sunday Small Faces
Breakfast In Bed Dusty Springfield
Streets Of London Ralph McTell
On Days Like These Matt Monro
Gimme Shelter The Rolling Stones
All Right Now Free
Ride a White Swan T. Rex
Won't Get Fooled Again The Who
Debris The Faces
You Wear It Well Rod Stewart
Bennie and the Jets Elton John
Who Knows Where The Time Goes? Sandy Denny
Rock A Doodle Doo Linda Lewis
Rock On David Essex
Pinball Brian Protheroe
Rebel Rebel David Bowie
Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
I Got The Labi Siffre
Pretty Vacant Sex Pistols
Rockin' All Over The World Status Quo
Wuthering Heights Kate Bush
(White Man) In Hammersmith Palais The Clash
Down In The Tube Station At Midnight The Jam
Silly Games Janet Kay
Sultans Of Swing Dire Straits
Up The Junction Squeeze
Warrior Charge Aswad
London Town Light of the World
Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Embarassment Madness
Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On) Spandau Ballet
Electric Avenue Eddie Grant
West End Girls Pet Shop Boys
Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go Wham!
London Girls Chas & Dave
A Rainy Night In Soho The Pogues
Children Of The Ghetto Courtney Pine
Buffalo Stance Neneh Cherry
Keep on Movin' (feat. Caron Wheeler) Soul II Soul
The Only Living Boy in New Cross Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine
Soho Square Kirsty MacColl
Parklife Blur
London's Brilliant Parade Elvis Costello & The Attractions
Inner City Life Goldie
Dy-Na-Mi-Tee Ms. Dynamite
I'll See You In My Dreams Joe Brown
Love Is A Losing Game Amy Winehouse
LDN Lily Allen
Hometown Glory Adele
This Town (feat. Tippa Irie & Horseman) The Skints