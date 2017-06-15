Image for Jo Whiley's Training Tracks
Whether you're digging out the trainers for the first time or gearing up for a marathon, Jo Whiley has the perfect soundtrack for you. Listen to her selection of training tracks as suggested by listeners and friends. Jo Whiley, Radio 2, weeknights from 20:00.

  • Witness (1 Hope) Roots Manuva
  • Wild Flower The Cult
  • Always The Sun The Stranglers
  • 7 Nation Army White Stripes
  • Kickstarts Example
  • Long Train Runnin' The Doobie Brothers
  • The Heat Is On Glenn Frey
  • Valerie (feat. Amy Winehouse) Mark Ronson
  • Mr Brightside The Killers
  • I'm Still Standing Elton John
  • Wildest Moments Jessie Ware
  • Keep Movin' On Sam Cooke
  • Burning Love Elvis Presley
  • Hollywood Nights Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
  • Dakota Stereophonics
  • Burning Heart Survivor
  • God's Gonna Cut You Down Johnny Cash
  • God Is A DJ Faithless
  • She Sells Sanctuary The Cult
  • The Trouble With Me Black Legend
  • Don't Go Hothouse Flowers
  • Summer Of '69 Bryan Adams
  • A Thousand Miles Away The Heartbeats
  • I'm On Fire Bruce Springsteen
  • The Boy With the Arab Strap Belle and Sebastian
  • Paint It Black The Rolling Stones
  • You've Got The Love Florence + the Machine
  • Move Your Feet Junior Senior
  • No One Knows Queens of the Stone Age
  • Bat Out Of Hell Meat Loaf
  • Survivor Destiny’s Child
  • Bandages Hot Hot Heat
  • Starlight Muse
  • Sweet Disposition The Temper Trap
  • Some Kind Of Bliss Kylie Minogue
  • Sabotage Beastie Boys
  • Chelsea Dagger The Fratellis
  • Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad Meat Loaf
  • Lose Yourself Eminem
  • The Only One I Know The Charlatans
  • Fools Gold The Stone Roses
  • Pompeii Bastille
  • Mr. Blue Sky Electric Light Orchestra
