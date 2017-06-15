Jo Whiley's Training Tracks
Whether you're digging out the trainers for the first time or gearing up for a marathon, Jo Whiley has the perfect soundtrack for you. Listen to her selection of training tracks as suggested by listeners and friends. Jo Whiley, Radio 2, weeknights from 20:00.
Last updated: 15 Jun 2017Tracks: 43
Tracks
Witness (1 Hope) Roots Manuva
Wild Flower The Cult
Always The Sun The Stranglers
7 Nation Army White Stripes
Kickstarts Example
Long Train Runnin' The Doobie Brothers
The Heat Is On Glenn Frey
Valerie (feat. Amy Winehouse) Mark Ronson
Mr Brightside The Killers
I'm Still Standing Elton John
Wildest Moments Jessie Ware
Keep Movin' On Sam Cooke
Burning Love Elvis Presley
Hollywood Nights Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
Dakota Stereophonics
Burning Heart Survivor
God's Gonna Cut You Down Johnny Cash
God Is A DJ Faithless
She Sells Sanctuary The Cult
The Trouble With Me Black Legend
Don't Go Hothouse Flowers
Summer Of '69 Bryan Adams
A Thousand Miles Away The Heartbeats
I'm On Fire Bruce Springsteen
The Boy With the Arab Strap Belle and Sebastian
Paint It Black The Rolling Stones
You've Got The Love Florence + the Machine
Move Your Feet Junior Senior
No One Knows Queens of the Stone Age
Bat Out Of Hell Meat Loaf
Survivor Destiny’s Child
Bandages Hot Hot Heat
Starlight Muse
Sweet Disposition The Temper Trap
Some Kind Of Bliss Kylie Minogue
Sabotage Beastie Boys
Chelsea Dagger The Fratellis
Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad Meat Loaf
Lose Yourself Eminem
The Only One I Know The Charlatans
Fools Gold The Stone Roses
Pompeii Bastille
Mr. Blue Sky Electric Light Orchestra