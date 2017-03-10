People's History of Pop 1997-2010
Sara Cox celebrates a period of huge change in music when pop, indie, dance, garage, grime and more hit the UK's dance floors and technology brought fans closer to their musical heroes than ever before. Listen to the sounds of the late 90s and 00s. People's History of Pop, BBC Four, Friday 10 March
Last updated: 10 Mar 2017Tracks: 35
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Everything Changes Take That
Because We Want To Billie Piper
C'est La Vie Bewitched
Pure And Simple Hear’Say
I Wanna Be The Only One (feat. BeBe Winans) Eternal
Power of a Woman Eternal
You’re Not Alone Olive
God Is A DJ Faithless
9pm (Till I Come) ATB
Toca's Miracle Coco vs Fragma
Gunman 187 Lockdown
It's A London Thing Scott Garcia
Sincere MJ Cole
Brown Paper Bag Roni Size / Reprazent
Do Your Thing Basement Jaxx
Rewind (feat. Craig David) Original Dodger
Up The Bracket The Libertines
Buck Rogers Feeder
Can't Stand Me Now The Libertines
Street Spirit (Fade Out) Radiohead
Fix Up, Look Sharp Dizzee Rascal
Wot Do U Call It? Wiley
Jus' A Rascal Dizzee Rascal
Traktor (feat. L Marshall) Wretch 32
Galvanize (feat. Q‐Tip) The Chemical Brothers
Sun Hits The Sky Supergrass
I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Arctic Monkeys
When The Sun Goes Down Arctic Monkeys
No Surprises Radiohead
Driftwood Travis
Leave Right Now Will Young
Stronger Than Me Amy Winehouse
Back To Black Amy Winehouse
Rolling In The Deep Adele
Evergreen Will Young