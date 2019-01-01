Preview all 12 tracks SXSW 2017: Discoveries

With over 2000+ bands playing across Austin, let Steve Lamacq, Huw Stephens and Jo Whiley be your trusted guides. These are the artists who have caught their attention at the biggest new music festival on the planet. Explore more from BBC Music at SXSW 2017. **WARNING: some tracks contain strong language.**

Don't Kill My Vibe Sigrid

Edge Of Town Middle Kids

Stupid Rose Kweku Collins

Telefone Noname

Big Beautiful Day PWR BTTM

Rootsman Town Arise Roots

Pure Destroyer War Party

Queen of Failureland BIRTHH

One More Mile The Nude Party

I Pop, I Jit Sinistarr

Run You Out Meat Wave

Masterpiece Big Thief