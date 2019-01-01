SXSW 2017: Discoveries
With over 2000+ bands playing across Austin, let Steve Lamacq, Huw Stephens and Jo Whiley be your trusted guides. These are the artists who have caught their attention at the biggest new music festival on the planet. Explore more from BBC Music at SXSW 2017. **WARNING: some tracks contain strong language.**
Tracks: 12
Don't Kill My Vibe Sigrid
Edge Of Town Middle Kids
Stupid Rose Kweku Collins
Telefone Noname
Big Beautiful Day PWR BTTM
Rootsman Town Arise Roots
Pure Destroyer War Party
Queen of Failureland BIRTHH
One More Mile The Nude Party
I Pop, I Jit Sinistarr
Run You Out Meat Wave
Masterpiece Big Thief