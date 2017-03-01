Image for The Sound of 1994
BBC Radio 6 Music

The Sound of 1994

On Friday 3rd March BBC Radio 6 Music turns back the clock to 1994 as part of BBC Music’s My Generation season. This playlist has a selection of the biggest tracks from an important year in music, covering Britpop and beyond. Find out more about BBC Music: My Generation.

Last updated: 1 Mar 2017Tracks: 94

Listen to this playlist in full

  • Sabotage Beastie Boys
  • Spin the Black Circle Pearl Jam
  • What's the Frequency, Kenneth? R.E.M.
  • Slide Away Oasis
  • My Iron Lung Radiohead
  • Do You Remember The First Time? Pulp
  • Girls & Boys Blur
  • Cowgirl Underworld
  • No Good (Start The Dance) The Prodigy
  • Inner City Life Goldie
  • Music Box Roni Size & DJ Die
  • Lost and Found (S.F.L.) DJ Shadow
  • Lifeforms (Path 3) The Future Sound Of London
  • Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik OutKast
  • 9th Wonder (Blackitolism) Digable Planets
  • Give It Up Public Enemy
  • Beercan Beck
  • Gold Soundz Pavement
  • Last Goodbye Jeff Buckley
  • Faster Manic Street Preachers
  • Doll Parts Hole
  • Your Ghost Kristin Hersh
  • Still Life Suede
  • Roads Portishead
  • The Beast In Me Johnny Cash
  • Hurt Nine Inch Nails
  • Superstar Sonic Youth
  • The Man Who Sold The World Nirvana
  • Change Your Mind Neil Young & Crazy Horse
  • Spoonman Soundgarden
  • Vasoline Stone Temple Pilots
  • Love Is Strong The Rolling Stones
  • Jailbird Primal Scream
  • A Conspiracy The Black Crowes
  • Basket Case Green Day
  • Ping Pong Stereolab
  • Are We Here? (feat. Alison Goldfrapp) Orbital
  • Chemical Beats The Chemical Brothers
  • Cut for Life Leftfield
  • You Don't Love Me (No No No) Dawn Penn
  • Protection (feat. Tracey Thorn) Massive Attack
  • Aftermath Tricky
  • Gin And Juice Snoop Dogg
  • Regulate (feat. Nate Dogg) Warren G
  • It Ain't Hard To Tell Nas
  • Citysong Luscious Jackson
  • Headache Frank Black
  • Your Favourite Thing Sugar
  • Rebound Sebadoh
  • Rebel Girl Bikini Kill
  • Connection Elastica
  • I Can't Imagine The World Without Me Echobelly
  • Caught By The Fuzz Supergrass
  • Love Spreads The Stone Roses
  • The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get Morrissey
  • Sleep Well Tonight Gene
  • Red Right Hand Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
  • You Made Me the Thief of your Heart Sinéad O’Connor
  • Hug My Soul Saint Etienne
  • Protean Transglobal Underground
  • Sussan 11 Loop Guru
  • U.N.I.T.Y. Queen Latifah
  • Back & Forth Aaliyah
  • Whatta Man (feat. En Vogue) Salt‐N‐Pepa
  • A Girl Like You Edwyn Collins
  • Girl You'll Be A Woman Soon Urge Overkill
  • Kathleen Tindersticks
  • Sometimes Always (feat. Hope Sandoval) The Jesus and Mary Chain
  • Nowhere Therapy?
  • Self Esteem The Offspring
  • Oblivion Terrorvision
  • Dolphin Shed Seven
  • Hypocrite Lush
  • Cornflake Girl Tori Amos
  • Bizarre Love Triangle Frente!
  • 7 Seconds Youssou N'Dour & Neneh Cherry
  • Creep TLC
  • Mass Appeal Gang Starr
  • Wilmot The Sabres of Paradise
  • Trippin On Sunshine Pizzaman
  • Waterfall Atlantic Ocean
  • Caliber Joey Beltram
  • Astral Dreams Laurent Garnier
  • Swamp Thing The Grid
  • Can't Get Out Of Bed The Charlatans
  • Jack Names the Planets Ash
  • Undone - The Sweater Song Weezer
  • Feel The Pain Dinosaur Jr.
  • no excuses Alice in Chains
  • Birdman Ride
  • Delicious Sleeper
  • Chinese Bakery The Auteurs
  • Streets of Philadelphia Bruce Springsteen
  • #3 Aphex Twin
