The Sound of 1994
On Friday 3rd March BBC Radio 6 Music turns back the clock to 1994 as part of BBC Music’s My Generation season. This playlist has a selection of the biggest tracks from an important year in music, covering Britpop and beyond. Find out more about BBC Music: My Generation.
Last updated: 1 Mar 2017Tracks: 94
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Sabotage Beastie Boys
-
Spin the Black Circle Pearl Jam
-
What's the Frequency, Kenneth? R.E.M.
-
Slide Away Oasis
-
My Iron Lung Radiohead
-
Do You Remember The First Time? Pulp
-
Girls & Boys Blur
-
Cowgirl Underworld
-
No Good (Start The Dance) The Prodigy
-
Inner City Life Goldie
-
Music Box Roni Size & DJ Die
-
Lost and Found (S.F.L.) DJ Shadow
-
Lifeforms (Path 3) The Future Sound Of London
-
Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik OutKast
-
9th Wonder (Blackitolism) Digable Planets
-
Give It Up Public Enemy
-
Beercan Beck
-
Gold Soundz Pavement
-
Last Goodbye Jeff Buckley
-
Faster Manic Street Preachers
-
Doll Parts Hole
-
Your Ghost Kristin Hersh
-
Still Life Suede
-
Roads Portishead
-
The Beast In Me Johnny Cash
-
Hurt Nine Inch Nails
-
Superstar Sonic Youth
-
The Man Who Sold The World Nirvana
-
Change Your Mind Neil Young & Crazy Horse
-
Spoonman Soundgarden
-
Vasoline Stone Temple Pilots
-
Love Is Strong The Rolling Stones
-
Jailbird Primal Scream
-
A Conspiracy The Black Crowes
-
Basket Case Green Day
-
Ping Pong Stereolab
-
Are We Here? (feat. Alison Goldfrapp) Orbital
-
Chemical Beats The Chemical Brothers
-
Cut for Life Leftfield
-
You Don't Love Me (No No No) Dawn Penn
-
Protection (feat. Tracey Thorn) Massive Attack
-
Aftermath Tricky
-
Gin And Juice Snoop Dogg
-
Regulate (feat. Nate Dogg) Warren G
-
It Ain't Hard To Tell Nas
-
Citysong Luscious Jackson
-
Headache Frank Black
-
Your Favourite Thing Sugar
-
Rebound Sebadoh
-
Rebel Girl Bikini Kill
-
Connection Elastica
-
I Can't Imagine The World Without Me Echobelly
-
Caught By The Fuzz Supergrass
-
Love Spreads The Stone Roses
-
The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get Morrissey
-
Sleep Well Tonight Gene
-
Red Right Hand Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
-
You Made Me the Thief of your Heart Sinéad O’Connor
-
Hug My Soul Saint Etienne
-
Protean Transglobal Underground
-
Sussan 11 Loop Guru
-
U.N.I.T.Y. Queen Latifah
-
Back & Forth Aaliyah
-
Whatta Man (feat. En Vogue) Salt‐N‐Pepa
-
A Girl Like You Edwyn Collins
-
Girl You'll Be A Woman Soon Urge Overkill
-
Kathleen Tindersticks
-
Sometimes Always (feat. Hope Sandoval) The Jesus and Mary Chain
-
Nowhere Therapy?
-
Self Esteem The Offspring
-
Oblivion Terrorvision
-
Dolphin Shed Seven
-
Hypocrite Lush
-
Cornflake Girl Tori Amos
-
Bizarre Love Triangle Frente!
-
7 Seconds Youssou N'Dour & Neneh Cherry
-
Creep TLC
-
Mass Appeal Gang Starr
-
Wilmot The Sabres of Paradise
-
Trippin On Sunshine Pizzaman
-
Waterfall Atlantic Ocean
-
Caliber Joey Beltram
-
Astral Dreams Laurent Garnier
-
Swamp Thing The Grid
-
Can't Get Out Of Bed The Charlatans
-
Jack Names the Planets Ash
-
Undone - The Sweater Song Weezer
-
Feel The Pain Dinosaur Jr.
-
no excuses Alice in Chains
-
Birdman Ride
-
Delicious Sleeper
-
Chinese Bakery The Auteurs
-
Streets of Philadelphia Bruce Springsteen
-
#3 Aphex Twin