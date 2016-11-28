A.Dot's Story of Grime
Listen to the sounds of grime with the soundtrack to the BBC Three documentary A.Dot's Story of Grime. *Contains language that may offend* Find out more.
Last updated: 28 Nov 2016Tracks: 21
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Shut Up Stormzy
Fix Up, Look Sharp Dizzee Rascal
Wot Do U Call It? Wiley
Pulse X Youngstar
Eskimo Wiley
You Dun Know Already (Remix) (feat. Megaman, Frisco & Devlin) Ghetts
Kill Off Killy President T
She Wants A Man From Brum (feat. Trilla0121, PRessure0121 & J Bomma B) SafOne
Wasteman Bugzy Malone
Kaleidoscope Big Zuu
Wickedest Sound Shizz McNaughty & AKS
1 Sec Novelist x Mumdance
Feed Em To The Lions (Mistajam Special) (feat. Preditah) Solo 45
Topper Top (feat. Teddy Bruckshot, Lady Chann & Killa P) Sir Spyro
Gunsmoke Dullah Beatz
Trumpet Boom Treble Clef
Pepper Pot P Jam
Flexing (JL SXND7RS remix) Top Dollar
Hear Dis Chip x Stormzy
No Respect Dullah Beatz
The Purge Teddy Music