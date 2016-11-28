Image for A.Dot's Story of Grime
Preview all 21 tracks
BBC Three

A.Dot's Story of Grime

Listen to the sounds of grime with the soundtrack to the BBC Three documentary A.Dot's Story of Grime. *Contains language that may offend* Find out more.

Last updated: 28 Nov 2016Tracks: 21

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • Shut Up Stormzy
  • Fix Up, Look Sharp Dizzee Rascal
  • Wot Do U Call It? Wiley
  • Pulse X Youngstar
  • Eskimo Wiley
  • You Dun Know Already (Remix) (feat. Megaman, Frisco & Devlin) Ghetts
  • Kill Off Killy President T
  • She Wants A Man From Brum (feat. Trilla0121, PRessure0121 & J Bomma B) SafOne
  • Wasteman Bugzy Malone
  • Kaleidoscope Big Zuu
  • Wickedest Sound Shizz McNaughty & AKS
  • 1 Sec Novelist x Mumdance
  • Feed Em To The Lions (Mistajam Special) (feat. Preditah) Solo 45
  • Topper Top (feat. Teddy Bruckshot, Lady Chann & Killa P) Sir Spyro
  • Gunsmoke Dullah Beatz
  • Trumpet Boom Treble Clef
  • Pepper Pot P Jam
  • Flexing (JL SXND7RS remix) Top Dollar
  • Hear Dis Chip x Stormzy
  • No Respect Dullah Beatz
  • The Purge Teddy Music
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists