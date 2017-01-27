The FA Cup 2017
Listen to the music from the BBC TV coverage of the 2017 FA Cup. Follow all the action with BBC Sport
Last updated: 27 Jan 2017Tracks: 13
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Only Heaven (feat. Roots Manuva) Coldcut
Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa) Bonobo
Love My Life Robbie Williams
Years & Years Olly Murs
East End Cockney Rejects
Get Ready For This 2 Unlimited
Your Soul RHODES
Love You More Olly Murs
Nocturnal (feat. The Weeknd) Disclosure
Future Starts Slow The Kills
On Hold The xx