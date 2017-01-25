Winterwatch
Get in the mood for Winter with these musical selections which sum up the season for the Winterwatch team. More from the show.
Last updated: 25 Jan 2017Tracks: 9
Gillian Burke
Holding On (feat. Gregory Porter) Disclosure
Waiting In Vain Bob Marley & The Wailers
Brett Westwood
You've Got A Cold 10cc
Steam Peter Gabriel
Michaela Strachan
Rockin' Robin Bobby Day
It May Be Winter Outside (But in My Heart It's Spring) Love Unlimited
Crack The Shutters Snow Patrol
Chris Packham
Run Snow Patrol
Understanding Jane The Icicle Works