BBC Two

Winterwatch

Get in the mood for Winter with these musical selections which sum up the season for the Winterwatch team. More from the show.

Last updated: 25 Jan 2017Tracks: 9

Gillian Burke

  • Holding On (feat. Gregory Porter) Disclosure
  • Waiting In Vain Bob Marley & The Wailers

Brett Westwood

  • You've Got A Cold 10cc
  • Steam Peter Gabriel

Michaela Strachan

  • Rockin' Robin Bobby Day
  • It May Be Winter Outside (But in My Heart It's Spring) Love Unlimited
  • Crack The Shutters Snow Patrol

Chris Packham

  • Run Snow Patrol
  • Understanding Jane The Icicle Works

