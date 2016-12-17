Ultimate Number 1s
Celebrate 60 years of the UK chart with BBC Four's selection of hits that made it to number one in the hit parade. Find out more about the programme.
Last updated: 17 Dec 2016Tracks: 18
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Runaway Del Shannon
-
I Got You Babe Sonny & Cher
-
Massachusetts Bee Gees
-
Metal Guru T. Rex
-
I Feel Love Donna Summer
-
I'm Not In Love 10cc
-
Are Friends Electric? Tubeway Army & Gary Numan
-
Imagine John Lennon
-
Karma Chameleon Culture Club
-
2 Tribes Frankie Goes to Hollywood
-
I Should Be So Lucky Kylie Minogue
-
Nothing Compares 2 U Sinéad O’Connor
-
Wannabe Spice Girls
-
Praise You Fatboy Slim
-
You're Beautiful James Blunt
-
Crazy Gnarls Barkley
-
Umbrella (feat. JAY-Z) Rihanna
-
Someone Like You Adele