George Michael 1963-2016
A collection of George Michael's music as played in tribute across the BBC on 26 December 2016. Remembering George Michael.
Last updated: 26 Dec 2016Tracks: 26
Tracks
Freedom Wham!
Young Guns (Go For It) Wham!
Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go Wham!
Club Tropicana Wham!
I'm Your Man Wham!
Faith George Michael
Father Figure George Michael
A Different Corner George Michael
One More Try George Michael
Cowboys And Angels George Michael
Careless Whisper George Michael
You Have Been Loved George Michael
Jesus To A Child George Michael
Heal The Pain George Michael
Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me George Michael & Elton John
I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) Aretha Franklin & George Michael
Too Funky George Michael
Fastlove George Michael
Spinning The Wheel George Michael
Flawless (Go To The City) George Michael
Bad Boys Wham!
The Edge Of Heaven Wham!
Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do) Wham!
Everything She Wants Wham!
Amazing George Michael