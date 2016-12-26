Image for George Michael 1963-2016
George Michael 1963-2016

A collection of George Michael's music as played in tribute across the BBC on 26 December 2016. Remembering George Michael.

Last updated: 26 Dec 2016Tracks: 26

  • Freedom Wham!
  • Young Guns (Go For It) Wham!
  • Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go Wham!
  • Club Tropicana Wham!
  • I'm Your Man Wham!
  • Faith George Michael
  • Father Figure George Michael
  • A Different Corner George Michael
  • One More Try George Michael
  • Cowboys And Angels George Michael
  • Careless Whisper George Michael
  • You Have Been Loved George Michael
  • Jesus To A Child George Michael
  • Heal The Pain George Michael
  • As George Michael & Mary J. Blige
  • Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me George Michael & Elton John
  • I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) Aretha Franklin & George Michael
  • Too Funky George Michael
  • Fastlove George Michael
  • Spinning The Wheel George Michael
  • Flawless (Go To The City) George Michael
  • Bad Boys Wham!
  • The Edge Of Heaven Wham!
  • Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do) Wham!
  • Everything She Wants Wham!
  • Amazing George Michael
