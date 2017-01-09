TOTP: The Story Of 1983
It's 1983, and Top of the Pops reaches a landmark - its 1,000th edition. Hear all the hits from the show. Find out more about the programme.
Last updated: 9 Jan 2017Tracks: 18
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Bad Boys Wham!
-
Karma Chameleon Culture Club
-
Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Eurythmics
-
I.O.U. Freeez
-
Red Red Wine UB40
-
Give It Up KC and the Sunshine Band
-
New Song Howard Jones
-
I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues Elton John
-
Double Dutch Malcolm McLaren
-
Every Breath You Take The Police
-
Can't Get Used To Losing You The Beat
-
Is There Something I Should Know? Duran Duran
-
Love Of The Common People Paul Young
-
Moonlight Shadow Mike Oldfield
-
Dear Prudence Siouxsie and the Banshees
-
Too Shy Kajagoogoo
-
Cruel Summer Bananarama
-
Total Eclipse Of The Heart Bonnie Tyler