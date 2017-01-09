Image for TOTP: The Story Of 1983
BBC Four

TOTP: The Story Of 1983

It's 1983, and Top of the Pops reaches a landmark - its 1,000th edition. Hear all the hits from the show. Find out more about the programme.

Last updated: 9 Jan 2017Tracks: 18

  • Bad Boys Wham!
  • Karma Chameleon Culture Club
  • Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Eurythmics
  • I.O.U. Freeez
  • Red Red Wine UB40
  • Give It Up KC and the Sunshine Band
  • New Song Howard Jones
  • I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues Elton John
  • Double Dutch Malcolm McLaren
  • Every Breath You Take The Police
  • Can't Get Used To Losing You The Beat
  • Is There Something I Should Know? Duran Duran
  • Love Of The Common People Paul Young
  • Moonlight Shadow Mike Oldfield
  • Dear Prudence Siouxsie and the Banshees
  • Too Shy Kajagoogoo
  • Cruel Summer Bananarama
  • Total Eclipse Of The Heart Bonnie Tyler
