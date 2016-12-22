Late Night Woman's Hour
Every month Lauren Laverne asks her late night guest to pick you a selection of tracks - get your nocturnal soundtrack right here. Listen to Late Night Woman's Hour, on Radio 4.
Last updated: 22 Dec 2016Tracks: 10
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Fran Cutler's Ultimate Party Playlist
Rebel Rebel David Bowie
You've Got The Love Florence + the Machine
I Feel Love Donna Summer
Go Your Own Way Fleetwood Mac
Sympathy For The Devil The Rolling Stones
Rocks Primal Scream
Shutdown Skepta
Over and Over Hot Chip
Hotline Bling Drake
Dance Wiv Me (feat. Calvin Harris and Chrome) Dizzee Rascal