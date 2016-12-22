Image for Late Night Woman's Hour
Last updated: 22 Dec 2016

Fran Cutler's Ultimate Party Playlist

  • Rebel Rebel David Bowie
  • You've Got The Love Florence + the Machine
  • I Feel Love Donna Summer
  • Go Your Own Way Fleetwood Mac
  • Sympathy For The Devil The Rolling Stones
  • Rocks Primal Scream
  • Shutdown Skepta
  • Over and Over Hot Chip
  • Hotline Bling Drake
  • Dance Wiv Me (feat. Calvin Harris and Chrome) Dizzee Rascal

