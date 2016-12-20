Desert Island Springsteen
To celebrate his appearance on Desert Island Discs we asked BBC presenters and DJs to pick which one Springsteen track they'd take to their own desert island. Listen to Bruce Springsteen on Desert Island Discs.
Tracks
Mariella Frostrup (Radio 4)
Atlantic City Bruce Springsteen
Dermot O'Leary (Radio 2)
Thunder Road (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London '75) Bruce Springsteen
Simon Mayo (Radio 2)
The Wish Bruce Springsteen
Jarvis Cocker (Radio 4 / 6 Music)
State Trooper Bruce Springsteen
Mark Radcliffe (6 Music)
Jungleland Bruce Springsteen
Stuart Maconie (6 Music)
Candy's Room Bruce Springsteen
Shaun Keaveny (6 Music)
Ain't Good Enough For You Bruce Springsteen
Don Letts (6 Music)
Dancing In The Dark Bruce Springsteen
Alex Lester (Radio 2)
Radio Nowhere Bruce Springsteen
Adam Rutherford (Radio 4) & Liz Kershaw (6 Music)
Bobby Jean Bruce Springsteen
Matthew Bannister (Radio 4 & BBC World Service)
Tougher Than The Rest Bruce Springsteen
Corrie Corfield & Robin Ince (Radio 4)
Streets of Philadelphia Bruce Springsteen