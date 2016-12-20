Image for Desert Island Springsteen
Desert Island Springsteen

To celebrate his appearance on Desert Island Discs we asked BBC presenters and DJs to pick which one Springsteen track they'd take to their own desert island. Listen to Bruce Springsteen on Desert Island Discs.

Last updated: 20 Dec 2016Tracks: 12

Mariella Frostrup (Radio 4)

  • Atlantic City Bruce Springsteen

Dermot O'Leary (Radio 2)

  • Thunder Road (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London '75) Bruce Springsteen

Simon Mayo (Radio 2)

  • The Wish Bruce Springsteen

Jarvis Cocker (Radio 4 / 6 Music)

  • State Trooper Bruce Springsteen

Mark Radcliffe (6 Music)

  • Jungleland Bruce Springsteen

Stuart Maconie (6 Music)

  • Candy's Room Bruce Springsteen

Shaun Keaveny (6 Music)

  • Ain't Good Enough For You Bruce Springsteen

Don Letts (6 Music)

  • Dancing In The Dark Bruce Springsteen

Alex Lester (Radio 2)

  • Radio Nowhere Bruce Springsteen

Adam Rutherford (Radio 4) & Liz Kershaw (6 Music)

  • Bobby Jean Bruce Springsteen

Matthew Bannister (Radio 4 & BBC World Service)

  • Tougher Than The Rest Bruce Springsteen

Corrie Corfield & Robin Ince (Radio 4)

  • Streets of Philadelphia Bruce Springsteen

