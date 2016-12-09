BBC Introducing Class of 2016
Listen in full to the best new music from 2016. Tracks chosen by BBC presenters from BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 3, 6 Music, and BBC Asian Network *Contains strong language*
Last updated: 9 Dec 2016Tracks: 35
Tracks
Jo Whiley
Grow Frances
Lay My Body Down Rag’n’Bone Man
Fair Betsy
Paracetamol Declan McKenna
Huw Stephens
Uber Capitalist Death Trade Cabbage
Junk Food Forever The Amazons
Sucker The Big Moon
Down XamVolo
Steve Lamacq
Well Done IDLES
Poem She Drew the Gun
A Perfect Rhythm The Vryll Society
Next Time I'm Around Fronteers
Charlie Sloth
Watch Out Shoa
Dun Talkin (feat. Abra Cadabra) Kojo Funds
Got Me Hudson East
Easy Post Collide
Target
Good Feeling Jodie Abacus
Never Going Back Shaun White
Five More Days JP Cooper & Avelino
Tom Robinson
Sean Rafferty
5 Pieces for Piano, Op 75 (The Spruce) Jean Sibelius & Belle Chen
A cheval, tout l'homme a cheval Anonymous & Blondel
Elegy, Op 3 No 1 Sergei Rachmaninov & Maria Razumovskaya
-
Zigeuner-capriccio (Gipsy caprice) Fritz Kreisler, Yume Fujise & Kumi Matsuo
Lopa Kothari
Balkanio Kourelou
Pizzica Di San Vito Amaraterra
Atele Coco Mbassi
Lisa Lan Olion Byw
Jamie Cullum
No Intention To Fall Darwish
Gorilla Gorilla Gorilla Dakhla Brass
Dat Won' Save Me Mirror Signal
I've Done My Bit Remi Harris