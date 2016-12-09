Image for BBC Introducing Class of 2016
BBC Introducing Class of 2016

Listen in full to the best new music from 2016. Tracks chosen by BBC presenters from BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 3, 6 Music, and BBC Asian Network *Contains strong language*

Last updated: 9 Dec 2016Tracks: 35

Jo Whiley

  • Grow Frances
  • Lay My Body Down Rag’n’Bone Man
  • Fair Betsy
  • Paracetamol Declan McKenna

Huw Stephens

  • Uber Capitalist Death Trade Cabbage
  • Junk Food Forever The Amazons
  • Sucker The Big Moon
  • Down XamVolo

Steve Lamacq

  • Well Done IDLES
  • Poem She Drew the Gun
  • A Perfect Rhythm The Vryll Society
  • Next Time I'm Around Fronteers

Charlie Sloth

  • Watch Out Shoa
  • Dun Talkin (feat. Abra Cadabra) Kojo Funds
  • Got Me Hudson East
  • Easy Post Collide

Target

  • Good Feeling Jodie Abacus
  • Never Going Back Shaun White
  • Five More Days JP Cooper & Avelino

Tom Robinson

  • Glass House Austerity
  • I Forget To Breathe ASTRALUNA
  • TLC (Figures) Humor
  • You Field Trip to the Moon

Sean Rafferty

  • 5 Pieces for Piano, Op 75 (The Spruce) Jean Sibelius & Belle Chen
  • A cheval, tout l'homme a cheval Anonymous & Blondel
  • Elegy, Op 3 No 1 Sergei Rachmaninov & Maria Razumovskaya
  • Zigeuner-capriccio (Gipsy caprice) Fritz Kreisler, Yume Fujise & Kumi Matsuo

Lopa Kothari

  • Balkanio Kourelou
  • Pizzica Di San Vito Amaraterra
  • Atele Coco Mbassi
  • Lisa Lan Olion Byw

Jamie Cullum

  • No Intention To Fall Darwish
  • Gorilla Gorilla Gorilla Dakhla Brass
  • Dat Won' Save Me Mirror Signal
  • I've Done My Bit Remi Harris
