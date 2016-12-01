Image for Annie Mac’s Albums Of The Year 2016
BBC Radio 1

Annie Mac’s Albums Of The Year 2016

Selections from Annie Mac's hottest albums of 2016, as chosen on her BBC Radio 1 show. Annie will be playing tracks from the 12 albums throughout December. *Contains language that may offend.* Listen to Annie Mac on Radio 1.

Last updated: 1 Dec 2016Tracks: 24

  • Dis Generation A Tribe Called Quest
  • Am I Wrong Anderson .Paak & ScHoolboy Q
  • Drone Bomb Me ANOHNI
  • Hold Up Beyoncé
  • No Problem (feat. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne) Chance the Rapper
  • Tilted Christine and the Queens
  • Friends (feat. Bon Iver) Francis and the Lights
  • Famous (feat. Rihanna & Swizz Beatz) Kanye West
  • Bubblegum Mystery Jets
  • Burn The Witch Radiohead
  • Man Skepta
  • Cranes In The Sky Solange
  • We The People... A Tribe Called Quest
  • Come Down Anderson .Paak
  • 4 Degrees ANOHNI
  • Sorry Beyoncé
  • Juke Jam (feat. Justin Bieber & Towkio) Chance the Rapper
  • Saint Claude Christine and the Queens
  • See Her Out (That's Just Life) Francis and the Lights
  • Ultralight Beam (feat. Kelly Price, Chance the Rapper, The‐Dream & Kirk Franklin) Kanye West
  • Telomere Mystery Jets
  • Present Tense Radiohead
  • That's Not Me (feat. Jme) Skepta
  • Don't Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha) Solange
