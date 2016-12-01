Annie Mac’s Albums Of The Year 2016
Selections from Annie Mac's hottest albums of 2016, as chosen on her BBC Radio 1 show. Annie will be playing tracks from the 12 albums throughout December. *Contains language that may offend.* Listen to Annie Mac on Radio 1.
Last updated: 1 Dec 2016Tracks: 24
Dis Generation A Tribe Called Quest
Am I Wrong Anderson .Paak & ScHoolboy Q
Drone Bomb Me ANOHNI
Hold Up Beyoncé
No Problem (feat. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne) Chance the Rapper
Tilted Christine and the Queens
Friends (feat. Bon Iver) Francis and the Lights
Famous (feat. Rihanna & Swizz Beatz) Kanye West
Bubblegum Mystery Jets
Burn The Witch Radiohead
Man Skepta
Cranes In The Sky Solange
We The People... A Tribe Called Quest
Come Down Anderson .Paak
4 Degrees ANOHNI
Sorry Beyoncé
Juke Jam (feat. Justin Bieber & Towkio) Chance the Rapper
Saint Claude Christine and the Queens
See Her Out (That's Just Life) Francis and the Lights
Ultralight Beam (feat. Kelly Price, Chance the Rapper, The‐Dream & Kirk Franklin) Kanye West
Telomere Mystery Jets
Present Tense Radiohead
That's Not Me (feat. Jme) Skepta
Don't Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha) Solange