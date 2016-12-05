Kaiser Chiefs' Guilty Pleasures Playlist
Ahead of their performance at the BBC Music Awards 2016, discover the tracks the Leeds boys secretly love to bits. Get up to speed with all things BBC Music Awards 2016.
Last updated: 5 Dec 2016Tracks: 15
Tracks
-
Tell Me On A Sunday Marti Webb
-
Reach S Club 7
-
The Time Warp Original London Cast Rocky Horror Show
-
The Promise Girls Aloud
-
Birdhouse In Your Soul They Might Be Giants
-
Get What You Give New Radicals
-
Party Rock Anthem LMFAO
-
A Little Respect Erasure
-
Build Me Up Buttercup The Foundations
-
Keep Your Hands To Yourself The Georgia Satellites
-
Tell Laura I Love Her Ricky Valance
-
Sexbomb (Single Version) Tom Jones & Mousse T.
-
You're The Voice John Farnham
-
Toto Africa
-
Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do) Christopher Cross