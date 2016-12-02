Image for Rev Up With Robbie
Rev Up With Robbie

Ahead of his BBC Music Awards 2016 performance, discover Robbie's ultimate pre-gig playlist. Find out more about the BBC Music Awards 2016.

Last updated: 2 Dec 2016Tracks: 19
  • Come On Eileen Dexys Midnight Runners
  • Once In A Lifetime Talking Heads
  • Human The Killers
  • Cosmic Dancer T. Rex
  • Body Language Queen
  • One Mary J. Blige & U2
  • Happy Now Take That
  • GMF John Grant
  • Vocal Pet Shop Boys
  • The Whole of the Moon The Waterboys
  • She Makes My Day Robert Palmer
  • Such Great Heights The Postal Service
  • Jump Around House of Pain
  • I Never Said I Was Deep Jarvis Cocker
  • 7 Nation Army White Stripes
  • White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) Grandmaster & Melle Mel
  • Let The Music Play Shannon
  • I Feel Love (12" Version) Donna Summer
  • Don't Believe The Hype Public Enemy
