Rev Up With Robbie
Ahead of his BBC Music Awards 2016 performance, discover Robbie's ultimate pre-gig playlist. Find out more about the BBC Music Awards 2016.
Last updated: 2 Dec 2016Tracks: 19
Tracks
Come On Eileen Dexys Midnight Runners
Once In A Lifetime Talking Heads
Human The Killers
Cosmic Dancer T. Rex
Body Language Queen
One Mary J. Blige & U2
Happy Now Take That
GMF John Grant
Vocal Pet Shop Boys
The Whole of the Moon The Waterboys
She Makes My Day Robert Palmer
Such Great Heights The Postal Service
Jump Around House of Pain
I Never Said I Was Deep Jarvis Cocker
7 Nation Army White Stripes
White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) Grandmaster & Melle Mel
Let The Music Play Shannon
I Feel Love (12" Version) Donna Summer
Don't Believe The Hype Public Enemy