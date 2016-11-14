Image for Leonard Cohen 1934-2016
Leonard Cohen 1934-2016

A collection of some of the music by Leonard Cohen played in tribute across the BBC. Hear performances, interviews and reflections on Leonard Cohen at the BBC.

Last updated: 14 Nov 2016

  • Bird on the Wire Leonard Cohen
  • Take This Waltz Leonard Cohen
  • Dance Me To the End of Love Leonard Cohen
  • Everybody Knows Leonard Cohen
  • Tower of Song Leonard Cohen
  • Anthem Leonard Cohen
  • If It Be Your Will Leonard Cohen
  • Suzanne Leonard Cohen
  • Famous Blue Raincoat Leonard Cohen
  • Love Itself Leonard Cohen
  • Sisters Of Mercy Leonard Cohen
  • Leaving The Table Leonard Cohen
  • Treaty Leonard Cohen
  • So Long, Marianne Leonard Cohen
  • Hallelujah Leonard Cohen
  • You Want It Darker Leonard Cohen
  • Master Song Leonard Cohen
  • Death of a Ladies' Man Leonard Cohen
  • The Partisan Leonard Cohen
  • I'm Your Man Leonard Cohen
  • One of Us Cannot Be Wrong Leonard Cohen
  • Chelsea Hotel #2 Leonard Cohen
  • The Stranger Song Leonard Cohen
  • First We Take Manhattan Leonard Cohen
  • Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye Leonard Cohen
