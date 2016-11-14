Leonard Cohen 1934-2016
A collection of some of the music by Leonard Cohen played in tribute across the BBC. Hear performances, interviews and reflections on Leonard Cohen at the BBC.
Last updated: 14 Nov 2016Tracks: 25
Bird on the Wire Leonard Cohen
Take This Waltz Leonard Cohen
Dance Me To the End of Love Leonard Cohen
Everybody Knows Leonard Cohen
Tower of Song Leonard Cohen
Anthem Leonard Cohen
If It Be Your Will Leonard Cohen
Suzanne Leonard Cohen
Famous Blue Raincoat Leonard Cohen
Love Itself Leonard Cohen
Sisters Of Mercy Leonard Cohen
Leaving The Table Leonard Cohen
Treaty Leonard Cohen
So Long, Marianne Leonard Cohen
Hallelujah Leonard Cohen
You Want It Darker Leonard Cohen
Master Song Leonard Cohen
Death of a Ladies' Man Leonard Cohen
The Partisan Leonard Cohen
I'm Your Man Leonard Cohen
One of Us Cannot Be Wrong Leonard Cohen
Chelsea Hotel #2 Leonard Cohen
The Stranger Song Leonard Cohen
First We Take Manhattan Leonard Cohen
Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye Leonard Cohen