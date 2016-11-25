Image for People's History of Pop 1986-1996
Preview all 30 tracks
BBC Four

People's History of Pop 1986-1996

Lauren Laverne celebrates 1986-1996 - 10 years of alternative sounds, hip hop, acid house, indie, pristine pop and the high-water mark of Britpop. Listen to the soundtrack of a decade. People's History of Pop, BBC Four, Friday 25 November

Last updated: 25 Nov 2016Tracks: 30

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • Good Life Inner City
  • The Sun Always Shines on TV a‐ha
  • Notorious Duran Duran
  • New Life Depeche Mode
  • Heat It Up Wee Papa Girl Rappers
  • Beat Street Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five And Grandmaster Melle Mel
  • Legs Art of Noise
  • Inna Vision Virgo Four
  • Acid Tracks Phuture
  • Thieves Like Us New Order
  • Hallelujah (Club Mix) Happy Mondays
  • Voodoo Ray A Guy Called Gerald
  • The Pressure (Frankie Knuckles Classic Full Vocal Mix) Sounds of Blackness
  • GENERATIONS OF LOVE Jesus Loves You
  • Tonight New Kids on the Block
  • Are You Mine? Bros
  • Could It Be Magic Take That
  • Summertime (Porgy and Bess) DJ Jazzy Jeff & Will Smith
  • Baby Baby Amy Grant
  • Charly The Prodigy
  • Chime Orbital
  • No Good (Start The Dance) The Prodigy
  • For Tomorrow Blur
  • Connection Elastica
  • Girls & Boys Blur
  • Girl Power Shampoo
  • Wannabe Spice Girls
  • Don't Look Back In Anger Oasis
  • Say You'll Be There Spice Girls
  • Champagne Supernova Oasis
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists