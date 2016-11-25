People's History of Pop 1986-1996
Lauren Laverne celebrates 1986-1996 - 10 years of alternative sounds, hip hop, acid house, indie, pristine pop and the high-water mark of Britpop. Listen to the soundtrack of a decade. People's History of Pop, BBC Four, Friday 25 November
Last updated: 25 Nov 2016
Good Life Inner City
The Sun Always Shines on TV a‐ha
Notorious Duran Duran
New Life Depeche Mode
Heat It Up Wee Papa Girl Rappers
Beat Street Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five And Grandmaster Melle Mel
Legs Art of Noise
Inna Vision Virgo Four
Acid Tracks Phuture
Thieves Like Us New Order
Hallelujah (Club Mix) Happy Mondays
Voodoo Ray A Guy Called Gerald
The Pressure (Frankie Knuckles Classic Full Vocal Mix) Sounds of Blackness
GENERATIONS OF LOVE Jesus Loves You
Tonight New Kids on the Block
Are You Mine? Bros
Could It Be Magic Take That
Summertime (Porgy and Bess) DJ Jazzy Jeff & Will Smith
Baby Baby Amy Grant
Charly The Prodigy
Chime Orbital
No Good (Start The Dance) The Prodigy
For Tomorrow Blur
Connection Elastica
Girls & Boys Blur
Girl Power Shampoo
Wannabe Spice Girls
Don't Look Back In Anger Oasis
Say You'll Be There Spice Girls
Champagne Supernova Oasis