BBC Music Introducing Success Stories
Listen to tracks by a selection of past BBC Introducing alumni who have gone on to great things! Find out more about Introducing...
Last updated: 25 Jul 2017Tracks: 24
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Dog Days Are Over Florence + the Machine
Kathleen Catfish and the Bottlemen
The Hunter Slaves
Distant Past Everything Everything
Hold Back The River James Bay
Budapest George Ezra
Charlemagne Blossoms
Someone That Loves You HONNE & Izzy Bizu
Let It Out Frances
Two Fingers Jake Bugg
Gooey Glass Animals
T-Shirt Weather Circa Waves
Hurt Me Låpsley
B a noBody SOAK
Worry Jack Garratt
Firefly (feat. Nao) Mura Masa
The Sound The 1975
The Mother We Share CHVRCHES
Wings Little Simz
White Tiger Izzy Bizu
Brazil Declan McKenna
What You Know Two Door Cinema Club
Ain't Nothing Changed Loyle Carner
Cupid The Big Moon