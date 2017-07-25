Image for BBC Music Introducing Success Stories
Preview all 24 tracks

BBC Music Introducing Success Stories

Listen to tracks by a selection of past BBC Introducing alumni who have gone on to great things! Find out more about Introducing...

Last updated: 25 Jul 2017Tracks: 24

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • Dog Days Are Over Florence + the Machine
  • Kathleen Catfish and the Bottlemen
  • The Hunter Slaves
  • Distant Past Everything Everything
  • Hold Back The River James Bay
  • Budapest George Ezra
  • Charlemagne Blossoms
  • Someone That Loves You HONNE & Izzy Bizu
  • Let It Out Frances
  • Two Fingers Jake Bugg
  • Gooey Glass Animals
  • T-Shirt Weather Circa Waves
  • Hurt Me Låpsley
  • B a noBody SOAK
  • Worry Jack Garratt
  • Firefly (feat. Nao) Mura Masa
  • The Sound The 1975
  • The Mother We Share CHVRCHES
  • Wings Little Simz
  • White Tiger Izzy Bizu
  • Brazil Declan McKenna
  • What You Know Two Door Cinema Club
  • Ain't Nothing Changed Loyle Carner
  • Cupid The Big Moon
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists