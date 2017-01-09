Image for BBC Music Sound Of 2017
Preview all 30 tracks

BBC Music Sound Of 2017

Listen to tracks by the artists on the Sound Of 2017 longlist. *Contains language that may offend* See the longlist and find out more here.

Last updated: 9 Jan 2017Tracks: 30

  • My Hood (feat. Stormzy) RAY BLK
  • Chill Out (feat. SG Lewis) RAY BLK
  • Human Rag’n’Bone Man
  • Bitter End Rag’n’Bone Man
  • I, U, Us RAYE
  • Bet U Wish RAYE
  • Blue Lights Jorja Smith
  • Where Did I Go? Jorja Smith
  • BOOM! Nadia Rose
  • Skwod Nadia Rose
  • Thiago Silva Dave & AJ Tracey
  • Leave Me Alone AJ Tracey
  • Am I Wrong Anderson .Paak & ScHoolboy Q
  • Come Down Anderson .Paak
  • Kevin Cabbage
  • Uber Capitalist Death Trade Cabbage
  • Six Paths Dave
  • Wanna Know (Remix) (feat. Drake) Dave
  • Brazil Declan McKenna
  • Isombard Declan McKenna
  • Alaska Maggie Rogers
  • Dog Years Maggie Rogers
  • Style Stefflon Don
  • Double Stefflon Don
  • In My Mind The Amazons
  • Ultraviolet The Amazons
  • Still The Japanese House
  • Face Like Thunder The Japanese House
  • Something In The Water Tom Grennan
  • All Goes Wrong Chase & Status & Tom Grennan
