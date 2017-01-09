BBC Music Sound Of 2017
Listen to tracks by the artists on the Sound Of 2017 longlist. *Contains language that may offend* See the longlist and find out more here.
Last updated: 9 Jan 2017Tracks: 30
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
My Hood (feat. Stormzy) RAY BLK
Chill Out (feat. SG Lewis) RAY BLK
Human Rag’n’Bone Man
Bitter End Rag’n’Bone Man
I, U, Us RAYE
Bet U Wish RAYE
Blue Lights Jorja Smith
Where Did I Go? Jorja Smith
BOOM! Nadia Rose
Skwod Nadia Rose
Thiago Silva Dave & AJ Tracey
Leave Me Alone AJ Tracey
Am I Wrong Anderson .Paak & ScHoolboy Q
Come Down Anderson .Paak
Kevin Cabbage
Uber Capitalist Death Trade Cabbage
Six Paths Dave
Wanna Know (Remix) (feat. Drake) Dave
Brazil Declan McKenna
Isombard Declan McKenna
Alaska Maggie Rogers
Dog Years Maggie Rogers
Style Stefflon Don
Double Stefflon Don
In My Mind The Amazons
Ultraviolet The Amazons
Still The Japanese House
Face Like Thunder The Japanese House
Something In The Water Tom Grennan
All Goes Wrong Chase & Status & Tom Grennan